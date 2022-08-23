IDE-JETRO researchers visit NMP

Press Release

August 23, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) welcomed the Institute of Developing Economies (IDE) Tokyo researchers in their study visit at the NMP Tacloban office on 22 August 2022. Said visit endeavors to know more about the significant role, history, experience and the plans of NMP especially in relation to the education, training and competency upgrading of seafarers in the Visayas Region.

A briefing was conducted by NMP focusing on the current situation of the Philippine global seafarers in the Visayas and NMP’s contributions in maritime manpower development in terms of quality, accessible, and relevant trainings and researches. The discussion also centered around the future directions of NMP having been subsumed by the newly-created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), under the Office of Seabased Concerns.

NMP’s road to recovery from Super typhoon Yolanda was also presented. It was highlighted that with the generosity of different institutions, like the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), NMP was rehabilitated and was able recover from the devastation. It can be recalled that NMP received a US$3 million worth of grant aid from the “Programme for Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda” of the JICA. The donation included the delivery, installation and commissioning of training equipment or simulators that consist of a tanker-type totally enclosed lifeboat and davit, fast rescue boat and davit, full mission global maritime distress safety system simulator, full mission engine room simulator, and various safety equipment.

During the briefing, OIC ED Mayla N. Macadawan emphasized that NMP continues to work in collaboration and in synergy with the different maritime stakeholders especially on undertakings that give priority to seafarers and maritime-allied professional including the maritime faculty.

After which, a tour around the NMP Complex took place. The group proceeded to the NMP Boat Davit area where some of JICA’s waterborne equipment were installed and being utilized in the conduct of practical exercises. Donated simulators housed at the NMP Training Building were also visited including the NMP’s Learning Resource Center where maritime technical books/references and other library resources are available.

IDE researchers present were Mr. Shinya IMAIZUMI, Director, Global Studies Group, Inter-disciplinary Studies Center, and Ms. Izumi CHIBANA, Researcher, Bangkok Research Center, accompanied by Professor Maragtas. S.V. Amante from the University of the Philippines, School of Labor and Industrial Relations (UP SoLAIR).