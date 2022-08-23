IDE-JETRO
researchers visit NMP
August 23, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) welcomed the Institute of
Developing Economies (IDE) Tokyo researchers in their study visit at
the NMP Tacloban office on 22 August 2022. Said visit endeavors to
know more about the significant role, history, experience and the
plans of NMP especially in relation to the education, training and
competency upgrading of seafarers in the Visayas Region.
A briefing was conducted
by NMP focusing on the current situation of the Philippine global
seafarers in the Visayas and NMP’s contributions in maritime
manpower development in terms of quality, accessible, and relevant
trainings and researches. The discussion also centered around the
future directions of NMP having been subsumed by the newly-created
Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), under the Office of Seabased
Concerns.
NMP’s road to recovery
from Super typhoon Yolanda was also presented. It was highlighted
that with the generosity of different institutions, like the Japan
International Cooperation Agency (JICA), NMP was rehabilitated and
was able recover from the devastation. It can be recalled that NMP
received a US$3 million worth of grant aid from the “Programme for
Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda” of the JICA. The
donation included the delivery, installation and commissioning of
training equipment or simulators that consist of a tanker-type
totally enclosed lifeboat and davit, fast rescue boat and davit,
full mission global maritime distress safety system simulator, full
mission engine room simulator, and various safety equipment.
During the briefing, OIC
ED Mayla N. Macadawan emphasized that NMP continues to work in
collaboration and in synergy with the different maritime
stakeholders especially on undertakings that give priority to
seafarers and maritime-allied professional including the maritime
faculty.
After which, a tour around
the NMP Complex took place. The group proceeded to the NMP Boat
Davit area where some of JICA’s waterborne equipment were installed
and being utilized in the conduct of practical exercises. Donated
simulators housed at the NMP Training Building were also visited
including the NMP’s Learning Resource Center where maritime
technical books/references and other library resources are
available.
IDE researchers present
were Mr. Shinya IMAIZUMI, Director, Global Studies Group,
Inter-disciplinary Studies Center, and Ms. Izumi CHIBANA,
Researcher, Bangkok Research Center, accompanied by Professor
Maragtas. S.V. Amante from the University of the Philippines, School
of Labor and Industrial Relations (UP SoLAIR).
The IDE is a research
institution which acts as a research exchange hub conducting
collaborative research projects with researchers/experts and partner
institutions globally.