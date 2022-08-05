DOLE helps
ex-rebels in Leyte with P400-k livelihood grant
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
August 5, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – 35
former rebels and underemployed members of the Mahaplag Integrated
Peace and Development Workers Association (MIPWDA) have received
P400,000.00 worth of livelihood grants from the Department of Labor
and Employment Regional Office VIII through its Western Leyte Field
Office last August 4, 2022.
During the turnover
ceremony held at Brgy. Poblacion Gymnasium in Mahaplag, Leyte, 30 of
the beneficiaries received rice retailing projects amounting
P250,000.00 while the remaining 5 received their sari-sari store
projects that cost P150,000.00.
Present to grace the
activity were DOLE-WLFO Head Mr. Edgar Tabuyan, Vice-Mayor Myrna
Solis and 1st Lt. Jayson Ray Jaramillo of the 14 IB, 8ID of the
Philippine Army.
In his message, Mr.
Tabuyan underscored the government’s efforts to assist former rebels
as they strive to go back to the folds of the law.
“We are here to support
your new journey as law-abiding citizens. And with these livelihood
projects, we hope to see you become successful”, said Mr. Tabuyan.
The said livelihood
undertaking of DOLE with the municipality of Mahaplag is in support
of the National Task Force-End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC)
which ultimately aims to put an end to rebellion.
(with report from DOLE-WLFO)