DOLE helps ex-rebels in Leyte with P400-k livelihood grant

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
August 5, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – 35 former rebels and underemployed members of the Mahaplag Integrated Peace and Development Workers Association (MIPWDA) have received P400,000.00 worth of livelihood grants from the Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office VIII through its Western Leyte Field Office last August 4, 2022.

During the turnover ceremony held at Brgy. Poblacion Gymnasium in Mahaplag, Leyte, 30 of the beneficiaries received rice retailing projects amounting P250,000.00 while the remaining 5 received their sari-sari store projects that cost P150,000.00.

Present to grace the activity were DOLE-WLFO Head Mr. Edgar Tabuyan, Vice-Mayor Myrna Solis and 1st Lt. Jayson Ray Jaramillo of the 14 IB, 8ID of the Philippine Army.

In his message, Mr. Tabuyan underscored the government’s efforts to assist former rebels as they strive to go back to the folds of the law.

“We are here to support your new journey as law-abiding citizens. And with these livelihood projects, we hope to see you become successful”, said Mr. Tabuyan.

The said livelihood undertaking of DOLE with the municipality of Mahaplag is in support of the National Task Force-End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) which ultimately aims to put an end to rebellion. (with report from DOLE-WLFO)

 

 