Aya-ay back as
DAR Eastern Visayas RD
|
Outgoing
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional
Director, Robert Anthony Yu (left), turns over the office’s
emblem to his successor, Ismael Aya-ay (right), during the
latter’s installation. Ay-ay was designated OIC-Regional
Director by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
July 29, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
After having been replaced last year by lawyer Robert Anthony Yu,
Ismael Aya-ay gets back his old post as the Regional Director of the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas.
Agrarian Reform Secretary
Conrado Estrella III thru Special Order No. 399, series of 2022, he
issued on the first day of July this year, designated again Aya-ay
as OIC-Regional Director for this region in a concurrent capacity as
the Assistant Regional Director for Administration.
On July 14, Yu
relinquished his responsibility back to Aya-ay in a ceremony
attended by all DAR officials throughout the region and all the
employees at the regional office.
Yu, in his bequeathal
message, encouraged all DAR employees all over the region to extend
to Aya-ay the same support accorded to him during his tenure.
Aya-ay, in his acceptance
speech said, “To the entire workforce of DAR Region-8, I encourage
and exhort in the name of public service to sustain the positive
strides that we have started.”
Prior to Yu, Aya-ay served
as OIC-Regional Director for this region for 15 months succeeding
the late Stephen Leonidas.
Meanwhile, on the same
special order, Yu is transferred to DAR Central Office as Director
of the Bureau of Agrarian Legal Assistance (BALA).