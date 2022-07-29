Aya-ay back as DAR Eastern Visayas RD



Outgoing Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Robert Anthony Yu (left), turns over the office’s emblem to his successor, Ismael Aya-ay (right), during the latter’s installation. Ay-ay was designated OIC-Regional Director by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

July 29, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – After having been replaced last year by lawyer Robert Anthony Yu, Ismael Aya-ay gets back his old post as the Regional Director of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III thru Special Order No. 399, series of 2022, he issued on the first day of July this year, designated again Aya-ay as OIC-Regional Director for this region in a concurrent capacity as the Assistant Regional Director for Administration.

On July 14, Yu relinquished his responsibility back to Aya-ay in a ceremony attended by all DAR officials throughout the region and all the employees at the regional office.

Yu, in his bequeathal message, encouraged all DAR employees all over the region to extend to Aya-ay the same support accorded to him during his tenure.

Aya-ay, in his acceptance speech said, “To the entire workforce of DAR Region-8, I encourage and exhort in the name of public service to sustain the positive strides that we have started.”

Prior to Yu, Aya-ay served as OIC-Regional Director for this region for 15 months succeeding the late Stephen Leonidas.