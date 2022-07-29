News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Philippine solidarity groups denounce Myanmar junta’s execution of four democracy activists

NMP welcomes ESSU Salcedo faculty & staff

Senior citizens and Persons with disabilities can avail of a 5% discount on purchases of Basic Necessities

The cost in pursuing heaven

Tatmadaw execute four pro-democracy activists

Daily workers, residents in far-flung areas, welcome PRC Bakuna Bus

Karapatan lauds US House of Reps' passage of amendment suspending security assistance to PNP over rights violations

CARD MRI celebrates Filipino culture through Indak ng Panahon: Folk Dance Contest

 
 

 

 

Aya-ay back as DAR Eastern Visayas RD

DAR Eastern Visayas turn-over
Outgoing Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Eastern Visayas Regional Director, Robert Anthony Yu (left), turns over the office’s emblem to his successor, Ismael Aya-ay (right), during the latter’s installation. Ay-ay was designated OIC-Regional Director by Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III.

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
July 29, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – After having been replaced last year by lawyer Robert Anthony Yu, Ismael Aya-ay gets back his old post as the Regional Director of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas.

Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III thru Special Order No. 399, series of 2022, he issued on the first day of July this year, designated again Aya-ay as OIC-Regional Director for this region in a concurrent capacity as the Assistant Regional Director for Administration.

On July 14, Yu relinquished his responsibility back to Aya-ay in a ceremony attended by all DAR officials throughout the region and all the employees at the regional office.

Yu, in his bequeathal message, encouraged all DAR employees all over the region to extend to Aya-ay the same support accorded to him during his tenure.

Aya-ay, in his acceptance speech said, “To the entire workforce of DAR Region-8, I encourage and exhort in the name of public service to sustain the positive strides that we have started.”

Prior to Yu, Aya-ay served as OIC-Regional Director for this region for 15 months succeeding the late Stephen Leonidas.

Meanwhile, on the same special order, Yu is transferred to DAR Central Office as Director of the Bureau of Agrarian Legal Assistance (BALA).

 

 