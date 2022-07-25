Act of Terror and Brutality

Tatmadaw execute four pro-democracy activists

A press statement by the Asia Democracy Network (ADN)

July 25, 2022

The Asia Democracy Network and its members all over Asia condemns the execution by the Myanmar Junta of four Myanmar activists. The four activists – former NLD lawmaker and hiphop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, democracy campaigner Kyaw Min Yu also known as "Ko Jimmy ", activists Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw – were executed by the Myanmar Junta for their roles in the anti-coup protests, an act which the Junta deemed as "terror acts". All four were sentenced to death by hanging in closed-door and largely unfair trials held sometime January to April this year, with their exact date of execution kept secret.

Such brutality is an escalation of the Tatmadaw's reign of brutality in Myanmar, something which has already claimed the lives of more than 2,100 since the coup started, according to Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP). We ask the international community to be more resolute in their actions regarding the situation of democracy in Myanmar. This hesitance to act only provides the Military Junta to claim more lives and enact more suffering to the people of Myanmar whose freedoms continue to be held captive. We send our condolences to the family of the four victims, and we pledge our resolute effort and solidarity with pro-democracy forces in Myanmar who continue to work to attain freedom from the Tatmadaw's brutality.