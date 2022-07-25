Act of Terror and Brutality
Tatmadaw
execute four pro-democracy activists
A press statement by the
Asia Democracy Network (ADN)
July 25, 2022
The Asia Democracy Network
and its members all over Asia condemns the execution by the Myanmar
Junta of four Myanmar activists. The four activists – former NLD
lawmaker and hiphop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw, democracy campaigner Kyaw
Min Yu also known as "Ko Jimmy ", activists Hla Myo Aung and Aung
Thura Zaw – were executed by the Myanmar Junta for their roles in
the anti-coup protests, an act which the Junta deemed as "terror
acts". All four were sentenced to death by hanging in closed-door
and largely unfair trials held sometime January to April this year,
with their exact date of execution kept secret.
Such brutality is an
escalation of the Tatmadaw's reign of brutality in Myanmar,
something which has already claimed the lives of more than 2,100
since the coup started, according to Assistance Association of
Political Prisoners (AAPP). We ask the international community to be
more resolute in their actions regarding the situation of democracy
in Myanmar. This hesitance to act only provides the Military Junta
to claim more lives and enact more suffering to the people of
Myanmar whose freedoms continue to be held captive. We send our
condolences to the family of the four victims, and we pledge our
resolute effort and solidarity with pro-democracy forces in Myanmar
who continue to work to attain freedom from the Tatmadaw's
brutality.
