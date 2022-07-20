Opportunities as
vast as the sea
“The
sea is vast, so are the ways we can get out of poverty,” shares
Glenda Bayon-on as she stands proudly next to her dried fish
products.
By
JEFFREY C. TANDINGAN
July 20, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
Entrepreneurship is one of the backbones of the Philippines economy.
It also contributes significantly to reducing the number of people
living under the poverty line. In fact, this is what some see as the
solution to get out of poverty. When it comes to business, it is
undeniable that most Filipinos are very strategic and creative, they
are not only content with one but as much as their capacity and
physical body can, they will always grab the opportunity to grow and
to reach success.
Glenda Bayon-on from
Milagros, Masbate manages four different enterprises; this makes her
one of the successful entrepreneurs in her city. Her businesses
include prawn hatchery, dried fish, seafood supplier, and piggery.
Her family also owns a bunch of laya, a type of small boat
used to catch fish. Glenda’s business not only benefits her family
but also to her community since she employs more than 15 people to
take care of her business.
When asked how their
successful business began, like some entrepreneurs, they also
started with nothing. Her husband was then a technician at a prawn
hatchery. As a result, her husband learned how to raise shrimp
properly. Since the couple were already in the blood of the
business, they decided to find people who will believe and help them
start their preferred livelihood. Glenda fully supported her
husband, and not long after, in 2006 they met CARD Bank, Inc., a
microfinance-oriented rural bank that provides a wide range of
financial and non-financial products and services intended to fit
clients’ businesses and family needs.
With their initial loan of
P5,000, the couple began their prawn hatchery; slowly, they grew
their small earnings until they bought their own laya and
this is what they used to increase their income. Their seafood
harvests are brought straight to Navotas City in Manila while some
are turned into dried products which are also delivered to Manila
and nearby provinces.
Also, with the help of
CARD Bank, Inc., Glenda was able to send their three children to
school. Her eldest son is now a civil engineering graduate, while
her second is in college and her youngest is a junior high school
student. She will always be grateful to the outcome of their effort
and how brave they were when they risked the small capital that CARD
Bank Inc. lent to them.
Overtime, the couple also
thought of adding more to their livelihood, especially when they
figured out they had the capacity to help their community. From a
single laya and small hatchery, they now have 20 laya
and extensive piggery where they breed 28 fattening and raising 180
piglets.
To continue to meet the
needs of their businesses, the growing number of laborers, and
despite their success, they continued to avail loans from CARD Bank,
Inc. Currently, Glenda has a loan of PhP200,000 and she makes sure
that it is used exactly for the maintenance of their businesses and
aids all the people who are working behind and helps them to run
their business. Helping them particularly in this era where the
post-pandemic is still affecting the lives of many Filipinos is one
of Glenda’s inspirations to strive hard in their businesses.
Glenda also motivates her
fellow CARD clients on how to succeed in their respective
businesses, “There is nothing wrong with having a loan as long as
you know how to use it correctly. Especially if you are planning to
open a new business, do not be afraid to take a risk. Likewise, I
encourage my fellow entrepreneurs that diligence, perseverance,
trusting others and being generous will help you to make your
livelihoods better.”