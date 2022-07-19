NPA terrorists in N. Samar use anti-personnel mines; kill one army personnel and injure five others

By 20th Infantry Battalion, 8ID PA

July 19, 2022

LAS NAVAS, Northern Samar – Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) used anti-personnel mines against CSP Teams of the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion while conducting combat patrol at 09:25 today, July 19, 2022 in the vicinity of Brgy. Osang, Catubig, Northern Samar.

The attack of the members of the CPP-NPA using anti-personnel mines has killed one (1) Army Personnel and injured five others. "The casualties were transported to Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center for appropriate medical attention,” said Second Lieutenant Bayron, Acting 20IB Spokesperson.

Barangay Osang is a recipient among six barangays in Northern Samar which will receive a P20-million worth of Support to Barangay Development Program (SBDP) for the year 2021. This is a courtesy to our soldiers that worked hard to clear the Barangay from NPA’s presence. However, communist NPA terrorists returned in an attempt to recover their lost mass base. This is one of the reasons why the AFP and PNP tied up to redeploy CSP Teams in Brgy. Osang and other conflict-affected barangays to ensure that the project implementation of SBDP will push through and not be put hampered by the NPA’s extortion and intimidation.

The "We Lead Troopers" cannot allow the people of Las Navas and Catubig to be deprived of government services because of NPA's deceptive propaganda and lies," Bayron added.

The CPP-NPA-NDF once again made a serious violation of Ottawa Convention and International Humanitarian Law in the Province of Northern Samar. It can be recalled that on April 03, 2022, the CNTs used anti-personnel mines (AP Mines) against CSP Teams of the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion at the vicinity of Brgy. San Miguel, Las Navas, Northern Samar which killed two (2) policemen and four other Army and PNP personnel. Likewise, the CPP-NPA also used four (4) AP Mines last July 05, 2022 which injured seven (7) Army Personnel at Brgy. Magsaysay, Mapanas, Northern Samar.

Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Buban, Commanding Officer of 20IB stated that the said terroristic attack of the CNTs is a clear violation of the Ottawa Convention (Mine Ban Treaty) that prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines (APLs).

"The 20IB has been doing its best to help the conflict-affected barangays through our Community Support Program Teams to achieve long-lasting peace and sustainable development in Northern Samar. We are calling the Commission of Human Rights to investigate and make a statement on these continuous inexcusable violations of Ottawa Convention, International Humanitarian Law and RA9851 by communist NPA terrorists in Northern Samar. Moreover, the leadership of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), as the self-proclaimed organizational representative of the NPA, should be held liable for not taking any efforts to stop the NPA, its armed wing, from its continuing production stockpile, transport, and use of crudely manufactured anti-personnel mines (APM) that also pose danger to lives of the people in the communities where they lay the mines," Lieutenant Colonel Buban added.

"Ako, at ang buong Catubig, ay mariing kinokondena ang tahasang paglabag ng CPP-NPA-NDF sa Ottawa Convention nang walang takot nilang pasabugin ang anti-personnel mines sa Brgy. Osang, Catubig, Northern Samar kanina na ikinamatay ng isang sundalo at naging sanhi ng pagkakasugat ng lima pang sundalo.