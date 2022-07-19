NPA terrorists in
N. Samar use anti-personnel mines; kill one army personnel and
injure five others
By
20th Infantry
Battalion, 8ID PA
July 19, 2022
LAS NAVAS, Northern
Samar – Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) used anti-personnel
mines against CSP Teams of the 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion
while conducting combat patrol at 09:25 today, July 19, 2022 in the
vicinity of Brgy. Osang, Catubig, Northern Samar.
The attack of the members of the CPP-NPA using anti-personnel mines
has killed one (1) Army Personnel and injured five others. "The
casualties were transported to Eastern Visayas Regional Medical
Center for appropriate medical attention,” said Second Lieutenant
Bayron, Acting 20IB Spokesperson.
Barangay Osang is a recipient among six barangays in Northern Samar
which will receive a P20-million worth of Support to Barangay
Development Program (SBDP) for the year 2021. This is a courtesy to
our soldiers that worked hard to clear the Barangay from NPA’s
presence. However, communist NPA terrorists returned in an attempt
to recover their lost mass base. This is one of the reasons why the
AFP and PNP tied up to redeploy CSP Teams in Brgy. Osang and other
conflict-affected barangays to ensure that the project
implementation of SBDP will push through and not be put hampered by
the NPA’s extortion and intimidation.
The "We Lead Troopers" cannot allow the people of Las Navas and
Catubig to be deprived of government services because of NPA's
deceptive propaganda and lies," Bayron added.
The CPP-NPA-NDF once again made a serious violation of Ottawa
Convention and International Humanitarian Law in the Province of
Northern Samar. It can be recalled that on April 03, 2022, the CNTs
used anti-personnel mines (AP Mines) against CSP Teams of the 20th
Infantry (We Lead) Battalion at the vicinity of Brgy. San Miguel,
Las Navas, Northern Samar which killed two (2) policemen and four
other Army and PNP personnel. Likewise, the CPP-NPA also used four
(4) AP Mines last July 05, 2022 which injured seven (7) Army
Personnel at Brgy. Magsaysay, Mapanas, Northern Samar.
Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Buban, Commanding Officer of 20IB stated
that the said terroristic attack of the CNTs is a clear violation of
the Ottawa Convention (Mine Ban Treaty) that prohibits the use,
stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines (APLs).
"The 20IB has been doing its best to help the conflict-affected
barangays through our Community Support Program Teams to achieve
long-lasting peace and sustainable development in Northern Samar. We
are calling the Commission of Human Rights to investigate and make a
statement on these continuous inexcusable violations of Ottawa
Convention, International Humanitarian Law and RA9851 by communist
NPA terrorists in Northern Samar. Moreover, the leadership of the
National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), as the
self-proclaimed organizational representative of the NPA, should be
held liable for not taking any efforts to stop the NPA, its armed
wing, from its continuing production stockpile, transport, and use
of crudely manufactured anti-personnel mines (APM) that also pose
danger to lives of the people in the communities where they lay the
mines," Lieutenant Colonel Buban added.
"Ako, at ang buong Catubig, ay mariing kinokondena ang tahasang
paglabag ng CPP-NPA-NDF sa Ottawa Convention nang walang takot
nilang pasabugin ang anti-personnel mines sa Brgy. Osang, Catubig,
Northern Samar kanina na ikinamatay ng isang sundalo at naging sanhi
ng pagkakasugat ng lima pang sundalo.
“Panahon na para itigil ang karahasang dala ng Komunistang
Teroristang NPA! Panahon na para pagbayarin ang mga liderato ng
National Democratic Front of the Philippines sa patuloy na
pangungunsinte sa mga maling gawain ng kanilang armadong grupo!
Nananawagan ako sa mga CPP-NPA na hayaan po ninyong mamuhay ng
maayos at mapayapa ang ating mga kababayan. Huwag po sana nating
galawin ang mga on-going SBDP Projects para tuluy-tuloy na ang
kapayaan at kaunlaran dito sa Northern Samar,” said Hon. Galahad O.
Vicencio, Vice-Mayor of Catubig, Northern Samar.