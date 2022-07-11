Farmers’ products generate more than P100K in 2 days

Farmers’ products
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
TACLOBAN CITY –
Farmers’ products from different parts of Eastern Visayas generated
more than a hundred thousand pesos in sales during the two-day
Agraryo Trade Fair held last week at the Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) compound.
Chief of the Program
Beneficiaries Development (PBD) Division, Melecia Ong, disclosed
that the trade fair, with the theme “Produktong Benepisyaryo tungo
sa Malawak na Merkado,” generated a combined sales of P116,332 for
products of agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs)
alone.
She stressed that sales
generated by private entrepreneurs who joined the said trade fair
were excluded. According to the organizer, the private entrepreneurs
garnered a cumulative sales of more than P40 thousand.
Ong shared that most of
the ARBOs products, from fresh fruits and vegetables to processed
foods, were sold out.
On processed foods, Ong
proudly shared that 13 ARBOs in Region-8 were already given license
to operate by the Food and Drug Administration commonly referred to
as FDA-LTO; while one product was issued with the Certificate of
Product Registration (CPR), making them qualified to penetrate a
larger market.
The Agraryo Trade Fair was
among the highlight activities during the month-long
twin-celebration of the 34th year of Implementation of the
Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), which covered all
agricultural lands under the agrarian reform program regardless of
tenurial arrangements, and the 50th year of Presidential Decree 27,
emancipating tenants from the bondage of the soil.
Regional Director Robert
Anthony Yu emphasized in his message during the opening of the trade
fair, “We are showcasing here the results of all the interventions
we provided to the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) under CARP’s
provision of support services component.”
As Provincial Director
Ruthelma Samonte of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)
described the ARBs now, “They are no longer farmers by themselves,
but we call them CARPreneurs (for CARP entrepreneurs), which means,
they are already into business.”
Samonte advised DAR during
the said occasion, “We must prepare them for the bigger market.” She
stressed, “The ARBOs must be prepared in terms of production.”
“With institutional
buyers, they must be ready with the supply,” Samonte added.
DTI is among DAR’s partner
agencies in providing the necessary assistance thereby transforming
ARBs into farmer entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, representatives
from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and Department of Science
and Technology (DOST), Francisco Ocado and Lysander King III,
respectively, committed their agency’s continued support in helping
the ARBOs develop potential products as additional livelihood to
their farming activities.