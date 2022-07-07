CARD MRI hosts
Lakbay-Aral for media in Tagum City
Media
practitioners from Mindanao joined the CARD MRI in a lakbay-aral
program that introduces the latter’s various social development
initiatives and explores the beauty of Tagum City.
Press Release
July 7, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD Mutually Reinforcing Institutions (CARD MRI) held a Media
Lakbay-Aral in Tagum City, Davao del Norte on June 16-17, 2022. The
study tour program allowed the participants to have a first-hand
experience on the different community development programs of the
member institutions of CARD MRI, which includes the CARD Bank (a
microfinance-oriented rural bank), BotiCARD (a generic pharmacy),
CARD MBA (a mutual benefit association) and CARD-MRI Development
Institute Inc. (a Senior High School, College, and training
institute).
The Media Lakbay-Aral was attended by the following: Aurora “Auring”
Lozada (Consultant and Broadcaster of DXDN Radyo Ukay Tagum); Ruel
Dagsangan (News Anchor of DXDN Radyo Ukay Tagum); Joseph Jubelag
(Manager of Mindanao Bulletin); Naomi Sendad (News Correspondent of
Asintado Newsliner); Erlinda Alcid (News Correspondent of Manila
Star); Margarita Candido (Editor of Mindanet Balita); Elmer “Dudz
Romantico” Tandoc (Station Manager of Radyo Natin Tagum); Allan
Basong (from Mindanao Gold Star Daily News); Dexter Visitacion (from
Radio Kokak and Superbalita; Mario Saladas, Publisher of Trends and
Time Newspaper; Eric Alonzo from DXUM News and Public Affairs; and
Markneil Cardona (Marketing Manager of Mindanao Journal).
Microfinance Program
The study tour started with an exposure to the implementation of the
microfinance operations of CARD MRI. Two CARD Bank centers in Tagum
were visited by the group where they observed the collection of
weekly payments from clients. They also witnessed the conduct of
Credit with Education (CwE), a learning session on health,
enterprise development, financial literacy, and disaster
preparedness which help CARD clients to live productively in their
community.
After the center meeting, the participants also visited two CARD
Bank clients. One of them is Norma Dua, who has been a CARD Bank
client for 12 years. She currently has an existing loan of P200,000, which she used as capital for her tree nursery enterprise
in Tagum City. They also met Juliet M. Torrivillas, who owns RTW
(ready-to-wear clothes), who has been a client of CARD Bank for five
years and currently has a P300,000 loan.
Campus Tour
After the field visit, the participants went to CMDI for a tour of
the campus’ facilities. The CMDI Tagum Campus offers programs for
Senior High School such as Academic TRACK with ABM strand and
Technical-Vocational-Livelihood Track with ICT and Home Economics
strands and Baccalaureate courses such as BS Entrepreneurship with
specialization in Microfinance, BS Accountancy, BS Accounting
Information System and BS Tourism Management.
CMDI also provides digital tools for students amid the on-going
COVID-19 pandemic. Its e-library enables students and faculty
members to access the campus library through electronic devices
connected to the internet. Meanwhile, the tourism e-laboratory
allows students, faculty members and CARD clients to virtually
travel to various provinces in the Philippines through 360° videos
and other virtual reality tours hosted by CARD MRI Hijos Tours.
This school year, there are 907 enrolled students in college and 405
enrolled students from senior high school.
Koa Kafe
The Media Lakbay-Aral also went to the Koa Kafe Pop-up event hosted
by CARD MRI Publishing House. Named after “Koa”, the publishing
company’s owl mascot, the event primarily aims to introduce its
publications and communication materials.
Free Koa Kits with coloring books, school supplies, and toys were
also given to children who were recognized as top savers of Maagap
Savings, a savings account of CARD Bank that encourages children to
save their money while they are still young. The same children also
attended the storytelling event of CARD Publishing.
In partnership with Mga Likha ni Inay, the marketing arm of CARD MRI,
attendees of the pop-event received free snacks and drinks like
calamansi juice, iced and brewed coffee, and instant noodles.
Sugilanon
Before the day ended, the participants along with other CARD clients
and staff watched an online performance depicting the challenges
overcame by CARD microinsurance coordinators and drivers during the
onset of the pandemic. This event is presented by CARD MRI Hijos
Tours, the tour company of CARD MRI. Sugilanon is a Hiligaynon word
that means to tell a story.
A deeper foundation
CARD MRI also arranged a media briefing that enabled the
participants to have a deeper understanding of what the organization
does. To reach its vision of eradicating poverty in the Philippines,
it has established various institutions that cater to the needs of
its clients and their families not only in terms of financial
support but also in community development including programs in
health, education, livelihood, and disaster management, among
others.
The media briefing was attended by CARD Bank AVP Jenet Constantino,
CARD Bank Regional Director Erwin Lazo, CARD SME Bank Regional
Director Ian Madrona, CARD, Inc. Regional Director Mr. Norman Bulao,
CMDI AVP Christian Albert Sandoval, CARD MBA Provincial Manager
Louie Mar Vestil, MLNI Deputy Director Angela Poonin, CARD
Publishing Deputy Director Cyrene Grace Lubigan, and CARD MRI
officers and staff.
“I feel delighted that I was invited to this event. I've heard a lot
about CARD for a long time, but now my understanding of it has
broadened after we witnessed first-hand the microfinance programs
and services of CARD MRI within its community,” shared Aurora Lozada,
a broadcaster and one of the top ten outstanding Tagumenyos who
received Tagumpay Excellence Awards 2022 in Tagum City.
The CARD MRI Publishing House Inc. hopes that through collaboration
with various media practitioners in the Philippines, messages of
opportunities and development through news and stories will reach a
broader audience.
“We are grateful for the support of our media friends in our mission
of poverty eradication through communications. In this age that
information is available to everyone through technology, we
acknowledge that communications will play a vital role in how we can
reach nation building,” said Marilyn Manila, president of CARD MRI
Publishing House Inc.
The CARD MRI Publishing House is set to hold more Lakbay-Aral for
Media in South and North Luzon and Visayas this year.