NMP equips
fisherfolk of LGU Daram with BSTMHOF
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
June 27, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – A
total of 101 participants underwent the 2-day Basic Safety Training
for Motorboat Handlers/Operators and Fishermen (BSTMHOF) with
Typhoon Preparedness conducted by the National Maritime Polytechnic
(NMP) last 26-27 May 2022 at Agutay Island in Daram, Samar.
In partnership with the
Philippine Coast Guard Daram Station, NMP facilitated the request
for basic safety training of the Local Government Unit (LGU) of
Daram through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO), as a
fundamental step to prepare the 100 identified beneficiaries in
their municipality of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s
Livelihood Program, who will be receiving a complete set of
motorized banca. This is one of the requirements set by DOLE prior
to the distribution of the said project.
BSTMHOF covers the
different techniques in Personal Survival, Fire Prevention and
Firefighting, Elementary First Aid and Personal Safety and Social
Responsibility, including topics on the Rules of the Road, Typhoon
Awareness and Marine Safety Requirements. It also touches topics on
Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse in the Maritime Sector (PADAMS),
STD/HIV/AIDS Prevention in the Maritime Sector (SHAPIMS), and Gender
Sensitivity Training for Seafarers (GSTS).
The said training intends
to provide added knowledge and improve the basic safety and survival
skills of local motorboat operators and fisherfolk as they sail out
to make a living for their families.
In closing, NMP’s
Executive Director Joel B. Maglungsod expressed his gratitude to the
Municipality of Daram through Mayor Philip Martin Latorre Astorga,
and PESO Manager Oscar Lim, for their cooperation and active
involvement to realize the said activity. He also emphasized that
NMP is serious in bringing its services not only to Filipino
seafarers, but also to the various communities all over the country.
“Our country, as an
interisland is vulnerable to typhoons, thus, our fisherfolk as well
as the motorboat operators who ferry a lot of passengers and
tourists, need to be well-trained, for them to respond to the
different emergencies,” ED Maglunsod said.
Also in attendance to
assist in the activity were personnel from the Philippine Coast
Guard Daram Station CG SNI Allain Gorembalem, CG 003 John Paul C.
Diones, CG SNI Jaime B. Iglesia Jr., and CG ASN Jude M. Malabayabas.
The training team of NMP was composed of Training Specialist II
Capt. Lito C. Jain, Chief, Training Specialist III Engr. Ercelito S.
Enterina, and Training Specialist II OIC NW Timothy M. Limpiado.
Meanwhile, NMP continues
the conduct of face-to-face, online and blended modes of training
and undertakes research studies for the maritime industry. To view
and enroll via online the training courses as scheduled,
stakeholders may log in to its website at register.nmp.gov.ph.,
while NMP’s completed researches may be accessed at
research.nmp.gov.ph.