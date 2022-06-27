NMP equips fisherfolk of LGU Daram with BSTMHOF

By National Maritime Polytechnic

June 27, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – A total of 101 participants underwent the 2-day Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/Operators and Fishermen (BSTMHOF) with Typhoon Preparedness conducted by the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) last 26-27 May 2022 at Agutay Island in Daram, Samar.

In partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard Daram Station, NMP facilitated the request for basic safety training of the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Daram through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO), as a fundamental step to prepare the 100 identified beneficiaries in their municipality of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)’s Livelihood Program, who will be receiving a complete set of motorized banca. This is one of the requirements set by DOLE prior to the distribution of the said project.

BSTMHOF covers the different techniques in Personal Survival, Fire Prevention and Firefighting, Elementary First Aid and Personal Safety and Social Responsibility, including topics on the Rules of the Road, Typhoon Awareness and Marine Safety Requirements. It also touches topics on Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse in the Maritime Sector (PADAMS), STD/HIV/AIDS Prevention in the Maritime Sector (SHAPIMS), and Gender Sensitivity Training for Seafarers (GSTS).

The said training intends to provide added knowledge and improve the basic safety and survival skills of local motorboat operators and fisherfolk as they sail out to make a living for their families.

In closing, NMP’s Executive Director Joel B. Maglungsod expressed his gratitude to the Municipality of Daram through Mayor Philip Martin Latorre Astorga, and PESO Manager Oscar Lim, for their cooperation and active involvement to realize the said activity. He also emphasized that NMP is serious in bringing its services not only to Filipino seafarers, but also to the various communities all over the country.

“Our country, as an interisland is vulnerable to typhoons, thus, our fisherfolk as well as the motorboat operators who ferry a lot of passengers and tourists, need to be well-trained, for them to respond to the different emergencies,” ED Maglunsod said.

Also in attendance to assist in the activity were personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard Daram Station CG SNI Allain Gorembalem, CG 003 John Paul C. Diones, CG SNI Jaime B. Iglesia Jr., and CG ASN Jude M. Malabayabas. The training team of NMP was composed of Training Specialist II Capt. Lito C. Jain, Chief, Training Specialist III Engr. Ercelito S. Enterina, and Training Specialist II OIC NW Timothy M. Limpiado.