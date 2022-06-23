Good Design Award
Philippines confers Malasakit Award to Nata de Coco Wound Dressing
By
DTI-TPG-Design Center
of the Philippines
June 23, 2022
MAKATI CITY – The
Design Center of the Philippines continues to recognize Philippine
design excellence propelled by malasakit as it concludes the 2022
run of the Good Design Award Philippines with 11 winning design
solutions.
The Good Design Award
Philippines is a national design excellence recognition system in
search of design solutions that embody the principles of good
design–form, function, innovation–plus the Filipino value of
malasakit (compassion). The award system aims to underscore how good
design goes beyond making things pretty but provides design
solutions to address “wicked problems”, uplifts the quality of life
of Filipinos, and enhances the country’s global competitiveness and
innovation quotient.
“It is our vision to have
the Good Design Award Philippines be the barometer of this new age
in design. Where it plays a critical role in leading various
industries in our country toward that direction – a direction that
believes design is good not only when it is technically sound, but
also when it positively impacts people, our country and even the
global community,” Design Center Executive Director Rhea O. Matute
remarks, maintaining that good design is purpose-driven.
This perspective on design
is supported by Makiko Tsumura, director of the Japan Institute of
Design Promotion, the organizer of the GMark or Good Design Japan,
the largest Asian award founded in 1957 and reflects Japanese design
values and principles that aim to enrich lives, industries and
society.
According to Tsumura,
GMark considers design not as a subject of color and shape, but of
its innovative power to generate a better society. “In that sense, I
believe GMark and the Good Design Award Philippines can share Good
Design Award System soon,” Tsumura remarks, in reference to the
award collaboration eyed to be established between Good Design
Awards Japan and Good Design Awards Philippines, in order to usher a
stronger design and business opportunities between the two
countries. Tsumura also adds that all the Good Design Award
Philippines 2022 awardees will automatically be included as entrants
of the Good Design Award Japan happening in August 2022.
From over 161 entries
received and 150 validated, 45 design solutions were shortlisted
during an initial screening and further trimmed down to name 11
design solutions as Good Design Award Philippines 2022 awardees
after an intensive final jury deliberations held on 06 June 2022.
Out of the 11 winning
entries, Coco Patch, a wound care dressing made from nata de coco
emerged as the top awardee. It bagged the highest recognition of the
award system, the Malasakit Award or this year’s Gran Prix which is
the best of the best and considered by Board of Jurors as the design
that have the most impact in terms of its ability to address the
United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Coco Patch also
brought home additional trophies - the Best in Class or the Gold
Award in the category of Object-making, and the Green Award,
specifically recognizing good design that addresses environment and
sustainability issues indicated by the UN Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs).
The Coco Patch is a design
solution that takes pride in elevating wound care and management
technology in the Philippines through the ingenious use of coconut,
an abundant and accessible local resource nationwide. Denver
Chicano, innovator of the coconut-based wound dressing, recalls his
nursing experience in the Philippine General Hospital and cites his
experience with the patients he attends to as his prompt in
developing Coco Patch. Chicano points out that “everything we do is
service,” where care is an essential skill, circling back to the
malasakit aspect of his product.
Entries that stood out
under the image-making category are led by satirical cartoonist
Tarantadong Kalbo’s ‘Tumindig’ artwork, which garnered the Gold
Award. Other entries recognized under image-making and conferred the
Red Award are: Tubbataha Coral Rip; Boysen’s This is a Tree; CCP
Baybayan; and Macho Choir.
For the placemaking
category, the MLR Bamboo Pavilion by Sangay Architects won the Gold
Award, while Streetlight Tagpuro and Museo ni Jesse Robredo both
bagged the Red Award.
For systems/service
design, the Gold Award was awarded to Sakay.ph, a mobile app that
provides transport directions for commuters and makes Metro Manila
more navigable. The Red Award, on the other hand, was won by
Alternative Indigenous Development Foundation, Inc.’s Mechanical
Water Kiosk.
Recognizing the power of
design to improve quality of human life, Design Advisory Council (DAC)
Co-chair and Jury Chairperson Ar. Royal Pineda, shares that the Good
Design Award Philippines establishes itself as a reference for
design that does not only rely on aesthetics, scalability, and
functionality, but more importantly, foregrounds a profound sense of
malasakit to one’s kapwa. “In the context of our current society,
malasakit is a very important component of any design as it levels
the playing field and keenly ensures inclusivity among all Filipinos
regardless of class, gender and any other divisive factors," Pineda
adds.
The distinguished panel of
jurors is composed of category heads including DAC members Kenneth
Cobonpue for Object-making, Angel Guerrero for Image-making,
Jennifer Wieneke for Service/Systems Design, and Joey Yupangco and
Associates Design Principal Joey Yupangco for Placemaking. Each
category jury also includes a representative from the United Nations
Development Programme (UNDP) to provide evaluation inputs in
relation to the UN SDGs, which quantify the malasakit criteria of
Good Design Award Philippines.
Category jury members for
Object-making are Tito de la Peña, industrial designer and professor
in UP Diliman; Pauline Suaco-Juan, DAC member and executive director
of Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions; Bea
Valdes, founder of Valdes Design; and Alyanna Carrion, Circular
Economy Coordinator and UNDP PH Accelerator Lab representative.
For image-making, category
jury members are Matec Villanueva, Marketing and Communications
Director of the Ateneo de Manila University; Jowee Alviar,
Co-founder and Creative Director of Team Manila Graphic Design
Studio; and Charlene Balaan, communications associate of UNDP
Philippines.
Placemaking category jury
members are Ar. Louwie Gan, Architect/Urban Designer-Planner of L.A.
Design Associates; Ar. Kath Sapungay, Principal Architect of Sangay
Architects; and Irina Velasco, Head of Exploration of the UNDP PH
Accelerator Lab.
Lastly, Systems/Service
Design category jury members are Abigail Mapua, country director of
Ashoka Philippines; Mark Colentava, Director of Pay of BayaniPay;
Reese Fernandez-Ruiz, president and co-founder of Rags2Riches; and
Rex Lor, Head of Solutions Mapping of UNDP PH Accelerator Lab.
The deliberation process
and tabulation of results were supervised by a third-party auditing
firm, P&A Grant Thornton (Punongbayan & Araullo).
Good Design Award
Philippines 2022 is organized with the Department of Trade and
Industry, Design Advisory Council, Japan Institute of Design
Promotion, ASEAN Japan Centre, and United Nations Development
Programme, with official partners Adobo Magazine, and Distileria
Limtuaco, Inc. and support from Summit Books, Do Good Studio,
Philippine Trade Training Center, and Total Exhibit and Expo
Solutions.