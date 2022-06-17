New minimum wage
in EV to take effect on June 27
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
June 17, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Wage Order No. RBVIII-22 prescribing for a minimum wage increase for
workers in Eastern Visayas is set to take effect on June 27, 2022.
After the affirmation of
the National Wages and Productivity Commission on June 10, 2022,
workers in the region can expect a P50.00 increase in their daily
wage to be implemented in two (2) tranches – P25.00 upon effectivity
on June 27, 2022 and an additional P25.00 on January 2, 2023.
From its current rate of
P325.00 per day, the new daily wage for workers in the
non-agriculture sector and retail or service establishments
employing 11 workers and above will be P350.00 on June 27, then
P375.00 on the 2nd tranche.
Meanwhile, workers in the
sectors of non-agriculture, cottage and handicraft and
retail/service establishments employing 10 workers and below, who
are currently receiving a daily wage of P295.00, will start earning
P320.00 upon effectivity and P345.00 on January 2, 2023.
DOLE 8 Regional Director
Henry John S. Jalbuena, Chairman of the Regional Tripartite Wages
and Productivity Board, informed that the board carefully considered
the different inputs gathered during the region-wide consultations
with various sectors.
“After careful
deliberations, having considered different factors and the inputs we
gathered from the series of consultations, the board came up with
Wage Order No. 22, and we believe that the same will be favorable
for both the labor and management sectors", said Jalbuena.
The new wage order,
approved by the RTWPB-VIII on June 6, 2022, was published at the
Leyte Samar Daily Express on June 11, 2022.