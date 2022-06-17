New minimum wage in EV to take effect on June 27

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

June 17, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Wage Order No. RBVIII-22 prescribing for a minimum wage increase for workers in Eastern Visayas is set to take effect on June 27, 2022.

After the affirmation of the National Wages and Productivity Commission on June 10, 2022, workers in the region can expect a P50.00 increase in their daily wage to be implemented in two (2) tranches – P25.00 upon effectivity on June 27, 2022 and an additional P25.00 on January 2, 2023.

From its current rate of P325.00 per day, the new daily wage for workers in the non-agriculture sector and retail or service establishments employing 11 workers and above will be P350.00 on June 27, then P375.00 on the 2nd tranche.

Meanwhile, workers in the sectors of non-agriculture, cottage and handicraft and retail/service establishments employing 10 workers and below, who are currently receiving a daily wage of P295.00, will start earning P320.00 upon effectivity and P345.00 on January 2, 2023.

DOLE 8 Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena, Chairman of the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board, informed that the board carefully considered the different inputs gathered during the region-wide consultations with various sectors.

“After careful deliberations, having considered different factors and the inputs we gathered from the series of consultations, the board came up with Wage Order No. 22, and we believe that the same will be favorable for both the labor and management sectors", said Jalbuena.