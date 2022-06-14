26 hired on Independence Day job fair in Tacloban

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

June 14, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – At least 26 applicants were hired-on-the-spot (HOTS) during the Independence Day Job and Business Fair spearheaded by the DOLE Regional Office 8 at the Robinson North Tacloban on June 12, 2022.

Among the jobs that were hired on June 12 were as follows: call center agents, clerk, cashier, production crew, driver, accounting staff, sales personnel, bagger, office staff, and customer sales representative.

Delyn Escobilla, who travelled from Southern Leyte just to join the job fair, is one of the HOTS who expressed her delight and sincere thanks.

“Natutuwa po ako kasi sulit talaga yung travel ko papunta dito. Maraming salamat po sa DOLE dahil may ganitong job fair na nagbigay daan para magkaroon ako ng trabaho”, said Escobilla.

Meanwhile, 57 jobseekers were tagged as Near Hires by 19 establishments and will undergo further interviews and/or examinations, depending on the hiring company’s requirement.

Regional Director Henry John S. Jalbuena said the near hires will be duly monitored whether they were eventually absorbed or not.

39 local and overseas employers participated in the job fair and offered 2,524 job vacancies. A total of 1,039 jobseekers from different parts of the region registered during the one-day job fair.