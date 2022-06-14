26 hired on
Independence Day job fair in Tacloban
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
June 14, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – At
least 26 applicants were hired-on-the-spot (HOTS) during the
Independence Day Job and Business Fair spearheaded by the DOLE
Regional Office 8 at the Robinson North Tacloban on June 12, 2022.
Among the jobs that were
hired on June 12 were as follows: call center agents, clerk,
cashier, production crew, driver, accounting staff, sales personnel,
bagger, office staff, and customer sales representative.
Delyn Escobilla, who
travelled from Southern Leyte just to join the job fair, is one of
the HOTS who expressed her delight and sincere thanks.
“Natutuwa po ako kasi
sulit talaga yung travel ko papunta dito. Maraming salamat po sa
DOLE dahil may ganitong job fair na nagbigay daan para magkaroon ako
ng trabaho”, said Escobilla.
Meanwhile, 57 jobseekers
were tagged as Near Hires by 19 establishments and will undergo
further interviews and/or examinations, depending on the hiring
company’s requirement.
Regional Director Henry
John S. Jalbuena said the near hires will be duly monitored whether
they were eventually absorbed or not.
39 local and overseas
employers participated in the job fair and offered 2,524 job
vacancies. A total of 1,039 jobseekers from different parts of the
region registered during the one-day job fair.
The activity, held in
commemoration of the 124th Philippine Independence Day, was graced
with the presence of Hon. Philip Jude A. Acidre of the Tingog
Partylist, Ms. Araceli Larraga, Provincial Director of the
Department of Trade and Industry and Mr. Eudoxio Ocampos, of the
Eastern Visayas Network of Career Guidance Advocates (EVNCGA).