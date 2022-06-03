Agrarian
beneficiary gets back land sold to another by former owner
|
Personnel
from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in coordination
with the Philippine National Police (PNP) hold dialogue with
opposing parties to resolve agrarian conflict in Pambujan,
Northern Samar.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
June 3, 2022
PAMBUJAN, Northern
Samar – After eight years of having been deprived her awarded
land, an agrarian reform beneficiary from a remote village in this
town regains her farm lot and is excited to start tilling again this
month of June.
Although she has not
completely recovered the entire 2.7-hectare riceland awarded to her
in 2003 under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP),
Lilia Galupo expressed her gratitude to the Department of Agrarian
Reform (DAR) for helping her get back at least half of the contested
land, for now.
According to Galupo, a
65-year-old widow, the former owner of the said land, Eufemio dela
Cruz, told her that the Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA)
in her possession was “fake.”
Due to ignorance, Galupo
believed dela Cruz and surrendered the land, which the latter
allegedly sold to Ben Revilles in 2014 in the amount of One Hundred
Thousand Pesos.
Only recently, Galupo’s
son, Alberto, inquired with the DAR Central Office if the CLOA in
their possession is indeed “fake.” It was only then that the Galupos
realized that their CLOA was authentic and that they were deceived
by dela Cruz.
DAR Central Office then
ordered the DAR Regional Office to settle the issue. The Regional
Quick Response Officer, Felix Dante Espina, immediately summoned
Galupo, dela Cruz and Revilles.
According to Espina,
during the dialogue, Revilles agreed to return to the Galupos the
land allegedly sold to him by dela Cruz, subject to a refund of the
compensation paid.
He added that during the
said confrontation, Consuelo dela Cruz, niece of the former owner of
the contested land, said that they will pay Revilles in installment
for a period of two years, which Revilles approved. But when the
Galupos were about to start cultivating their awarded lot, Lilia
again complained that they are being harassed by Revilles.
Revilles this time
insisted that he be fully refunded first of the amount he paid to
dela Cruz before he surrenders the land.
During the second round of
dialogue, Espina said the two parties agreed to share the contested
land by temporarily dividing it equally until the issue on payment
is resolved.
With joy and excitement
that they could finally restart cultivating her awarded land, Lilia
repeatedly uttered the word “Salamat!” to the DAR personnel who
hiked about two kilometers to conduct an ocular inspection of the
contested property in Barangay San Ramon just to resolve the issue.
Meanwhile, Revilles
commented “It is hard for me. But for the sake of peaceful
resolution, and for your (referring to the DAR personnel) effort who
still came from Tacloban City just to resolve this issue, I accept
the decision.”