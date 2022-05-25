Land valuation
soon be based on DAR’s report
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
May 25, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas starts
training its personnel for the preparation of a field investigation
report (FIR) which serves as basis for the computation of land
valuation of private landholdings covered under the Comprehensive
Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).
Though there is no
approved policy issued yet, Assistant Regional Director for
Operations, Renato Badilla, said that DAR wants to be proactive,
thus, the Municipal Agrarian Reform Program Officers (MARPOs) and
the Geodetic Engineers (GEs) are being prepared for their supposed
new task this early.
Originally, FIR forms are
filled out by a certified appraiser from the Land Bank of the
Philippines-Agrarian Operation Center (LBP-AOC) during joint field
investigations. But because of this upcoming DAR policy, LBP-AOC
Manager Fiel Pedrosa emphasized during last week’s two-day
orientation-workshop that preparation of the FIR will now be the
DAR’s responsibility, while LBP will focus on the computation of the
land valuation.
Pedrosa stressed to the
participants, which included the Provincial Agrarian Reform Program
Officers II (PARPO II), Chiefs of the different Land Tenure
Improvement Divisions (LTID) throughout the region, selected MARPOs,
GEs and claim folder processors, the accuracy of the entries in the
FIR. According to him, “Land Bank’s computation of land valuation
will be based on what you have inputted in the FIR.”
Badilla commented on this
new development, “The intertwined role of DAR and LBP in the
accomplishment of mandated targets for land acquisition and
distribution has always been crucial.”
“That role is enhanced in
the new policy as newly acquired learnings from this
orientation-workshop will enhance the capabilities of DAR field
personnel in the successful conduct of the field investigation
without the drawback of conflicting schedules as the programming for
the schedules are now in-house,” he added.
Meanwhile, MARPO Thelma
Alba exclaimed this will be another exhilarating job for the field
personnel.
For deeper understanding
and appreciation of the lectures, the participants, accompanied by
LBP certified appraiser and one of the resource persons in this
orientation-workshop, Engr. Clodualdo Marcellana, went to Barangay
San Diego in Alangalang, Leyte on the second day for the actual
conduct of field investigation in a CARP-covered landholding.