Molding a
brighter future
|
Felix
and Catherine believe that trust and perseverance are keys to
success in marriage, life and business.
By
LYNFA A. TAN
May 10, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
Naturally creative and artistic, Filipinos started to make ceramic
pottery 3,500 years ago. The artistry of molding pots into household
wares and masterpieces were handed down from one generation to
another, varying from different raw materials such as clay, cement,
and metal, among others.
Felix Lumahan and his
wife, Catherine, are makers of clay and cement pots from San Felipe,
Koronadal City. They started their pottery business 15 years ago
with only P1,000 pesos. At first, it was not easy for the couple.
Because of their limited capital, they could not afford to buy raw
materials in bulk from factories. They instead bought factory defect
clay pots and repaired it with cement then painted it with bright
colors to create new designs. Their unique pots attracted buyers in
their area.
Unlike other businesses
that struggled during the pandemic, their pottery business thrived.
The number of people who made planting their hobby increased during
the implementation of lockdowns and work-from-home arrangements. Due
to a higher demand in their pots, they needed an increase in
capital.
This is where CARD, Inc.
entered the picture. Felix and Catherine availed business loans from
CARD, Inc. to fund their enterprise. They also opened a sari-sari
store to augment their income. With the support of the institution,
the couple also learned the importance of saving and the proper use
of loans.
Felix also noted how CARD,
Inc. advocates for gender equality in their provision of services, "Ang
CARD ay hindi na lamang ngayon para sa mga kababaihan, kundi ito ay
para na sa lahat, sa kahit sino na gustong makaahon sa kahirapan,
(CARD is no longer just for women, but it is for everyone, anyone
who wants to get out of poverty,)" Felix shared. CARD, Inc.
initially offered its services to landless agricultural workers but
then shifted its focus to women entrepreneurs for several decades.
Now, CARD, Inc. welcomes both men and women entrepreneurs.
Although the couple
experienced tons of hardship as a family and with their business,
their repurposed pots serve as their inspiration in their outlook in
life: broken pots can be fixed into a new and useful one.
CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance
NGO), is one of the social development institutions of CARD MRI,
which provides financial assistance through its microfinance
services. To know about their loan and service, visit their Facebook
page @CARDIncOfficial.