Martial law
survivors, activists pay tribute to human rights champion Marie
Hilao-Enriquez
By
KARAPATAN
May 4, 2022
QUEZON CITY – In a
gathering at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani compound in Quezon City,
martial law survivors, activists and friends of human rights
champion Marie Hilao-Enriquez, chairperson emeritus of Karapatan,
paid tribute to her courageous and indefatigable work for the cause
of people’s rights, justice, and national democracy. On April 24,
2022, Hilao-Enriquez, a stalwart in the anti-Marcos dictatorship
struggle and a leading human rights activist, died in the US.
“Today, we extol Marie’s
life and legacy of service to the Filipino people at the Bantayog ng
mga Bayani, before the names of the many martyrs and heroes of
martial law – many of them Marie had known, worked and were friends
and colleagues with. She now belongs to the nation’s pantheon of
heroes who have dedicated their lives against the Marcos
dictatorship and to the greater cause of social justice and
democracy,” said Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay.
Andrea, Marie’s daughter,
in a video message thanking those who delivered and sent messages,
stated: “Kaya naman po, para sa amin, ang pinaka-akmang
pagpaparangal kay Mama, at sa libu-libong biktima ng martial law ay
ang pagpapatuloy ng kanilang adhikain. Nananawagan po kami sa lahat
na bumoto nang tama at mariing ireject ang mga Marcos at kanilang
mga kampon sa eleksyon na ito at sa mga susunod pang panahon. Never
again to the Marcoses, never again to martial law!”
Hilao-Enriquez was
Karapatan’s founding secretary general and eventually became its
chairperson. She worked with several martial law survivors and human
rights advocates in the pursuing the landmark class action suit
against the estate of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and in
the campaign for justice and indemnification of victims of human
rights violations under martial law. Her sister, Liliosa, was the
first documented victim of extrajudicial killing of an activist
under detention after Marcos’ martial law was imposed. Marie and
several members of her family were detained and tortured as well.
In Karapatan, Marie led
campaigns against the extrajudicial killings, torture, enforced
disappearance and other gross human rights violations against
activists and civilians, particularly during the administrations of
former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and Rodrigo Duterte.
In a written tribute read
during the gathering, former UN Special Rapporteur Philip Alston
said: “Before I visited the Philippines as United Nations Special
Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions in February 2007, I was
warned that she was a trouble-maker and that I should not trust any
information that she provided to me... I soon came to the conclusion
that Marie was the ‘real deal.’ She didn’t make empty or careless
allegations. Instead, she provided detailed, carefully put together,
dossiers on each of the cases of the alleged killings that she
presented to me... She stood out as an outstanding example of
someone who dedicated her life to human rights. She was indeed a
trouble-maker, but in the best sense and in the highest of causes.
She loved her people and her country in the best possible way and I
mourn her passing.”
Marie’s colleagues in
Karapatan led by its chairperson Tita Lubi and friends during
martial law, including those while in detention, rights advocates
including Mrs. Edita Burgos, Atty. Edre Olalia, former Secretary
Judy Taguiwalo and Bonifacio Ilagan, and several human rights and
people’s organizations also spoke in the said program.
“Marie dedicated her life
in advancing and defending people’s rights – and in the face of a
massive human rights crisis in the Philippines as well as the threat
of a Marcos restoration and Duterte extension, we turn towards
Marie’s life and legacy as a courageous human rights defender as our
guiding light in the continuing struggle against tyranny and
fascism. As we approach the upcoming elections, we call on all
freedom-loving Filipinos to honor Marie and the many other heroes
and martyrs of martial law by fighting for our hard-won rights and
freedoms. We are all called to firmly reject the Marcoses and
Dutertes in the elections and beyond, and, like Marie, we are
compelled to relentlessly pursue justice and to hold them
accountable for their crimes against the Filipino people,” Palabay
concluded.