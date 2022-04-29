Heart Evangelista-Escudero shows love and support for women in livelihood training in Muntinlupa

April 29, 2022

SORSOGON CITY – Global brand ambassador and social media celebrity Heart Evangelista-Escudero has visited the Muntinlupa Training and Resource Center for Women (MTRCW) to find ways on how to support the community as part of her women empowerment advocacy.

During her visit on Wednesday, the actress and fashion icon learned about the process of making local products that included bottled bangus, gourmet tuyo and tinapa as well as peanut butter.

The 37-year-old GMA Kapuso star, wife of Sorsogon Gov. Francis “Chiz” Escudero who is seeking a return to the Senate, also took time to interact with some 160 women who are undergoing various livelihood trainings to augment the income of their families.

In her brief remarks, Mrs. Escudero urged the ladies to get into small business after finishing their training, which is being provided for free by the city government through the Gender and Development (GAD) Office and the Muntinlupa City Technical Institute (MCTI).

“I am here to just show my support sa lahat ng ginagawang mga programa para sa women empowerment and of course, I am here for the women that have gone very difficult times of their life. Sana makatulong sa inyong makapagnegosyo ang natutunan ninyo dito,” Evangelista-Escudero said.

“We, as women, are here to give love, to take care of people and so as we get together, let us empower each other, support each other. Suportahan din po natin ang mga programa na ibinibigay ng city para mas maging maayos ang ating mga buhay at mabigyan natin ng pansin ang mga capacities natin to create wonderful things and create an impact,” she added.

The GAD office said in a Facebook post that the actress visited the livelihood training center to help the women promote their products.

“Ang layunin ng kanyang pagbisita ay upang tulungan tayo na maipakilala ang mga produktong gawa ng Muntinlupeño sa iba't ibang lugar sa ating bansa,” it said.

GAD Chair Trina Biazon thanked the actress for visiting the center and lauded her for using her celebrity status to advocate women empowerment and champion their rights.

“We are very thankful that Heart accepted our invitation to visit and get to know the women here at the center. Her presence was a big morale booster for all of us,” she said.