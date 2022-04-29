Heart
Evangelista-Escudero shows love and support for women in livelihood
training in Muntinlupa
Press Release
April 29, 2022
SORSOGON CITY –
Global brand ambassador and social media celebrity Heart
Evangelista-Escudero has visited the Muntinlupa Training and
Resource Center for Women (MTRCW) to find ways on how to support the
community as part of her women empowerment advocacy.
During her visit on
Wednesday, the actress and fashion icon learned about the process of
making local products that included bottled bangus, gourmet tuyo and
tinapa as well as peanut butter.
The 37-year-old GMA Kapuso
star, wife of Sorsogon Gov. Francis “Chiz” Escudero who is seeking a
return to the Senate, also took time to interact with some 160 women
who are undergoing various livelihood trainings to augment the
income of their families.
In her brief remarks, Mrs.
Escudero urged the ladies to get into small business after finishing
their training, which is being provided for free by the city
government through the Gender and Development (GAD) Office and the
Muntinlupa City Technical Institute (MCTI).
“I am here to just show my
support sa lahat ng ginagawang mga programa para sa women
empowerment and of course, I am here for the women that have gone
very difficult times of their life. Sana makatulong sa inyong
makapagnegosyo ang natutunan ninyo dito,” Evangelista-Escudero said.
“We, as women, are here to
give love, to take care of people and so as we get together, let us
empower each other, support each other. Suportahan din po natin ang
mga programa na ibinibigay ng city para mas maging maayos ang ating
mga buhay at mabigyan natin ng pansin ang mga capacities natin to
create wonderful things and create an impact,” she added.
The GAD office said in a
Facebook post that the actress visited the livelihood training
center to help the women promote their products.
“Ang layunin ng kanyang
pagbisita ay upang tulungan tayo na maipakilala ang mga produktong
gawa ng Muntinlupeño sa iba't ibang lugar sa ating bansa,” it said.
GAD Chair Trina Biazon
thanked the actress for visiting the center and lauded her for using
her celebrity status to advocate women empowerment and champion
their rights.
“We are very thankful that
Heart accepted our invitation to visit and get to know the women
here at the center. Her presence was a big morale booster for all of
us,” she said.
“Mula sa Muntinlupa Gender
and Development Office & MCTI Tesda, Maraming Salamat, Ms. Heart
Evangelista-Escudero for visiting the Muntinlupa Training and
Resource Center for Women,” she added.