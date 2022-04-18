NMP’s JICA funded projects undergoes ex-post evaluation



On-site evaluation of various JICA-donated Projects in NMP conducted on 18 April 2022.

By National Maritime Polytechnic

April 19, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), a recipient of the “Programme for Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda” of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), underwent an Ex-post evaluation on 18 April 2022.

The following equipment procured and completed in 2016 under the Project “Rehabilitation of Equipment for National Maritime Polytechnic, namely: fast rescue boat with davit, totally enclosed lifeboat with davit, engine simulator by full mission, the GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System) Simulator related device, and various safety equipment were evaluated through on-site inspection by Ms. Jocel Nuique, Local Consultant, Evaluation Team of JICA’s Evaluation Department.

As part of the evaluation activity, NMP alumni were interviewed to assess the impact of the trainings they had in NMP which particularly utilized JICA-donated projects. OIC Fidel Lito Caparro and Capt. Gil Tenefrancia, who were interviewed via Zoom, and OIC Nader Lumangco, who responded through a survey questionnaire, provided their feedbacks that the trainings in NMP were up-to-date and very useful in their actual field of work, emphasizing that the facilities and equipment used, especially during Simulation, were updated and are similar to the actual facilities used on-board.

Prior to the on-site visit, concerned NMP personnel led by Deputy Executive Director Mayla N. Macadawan, had a kick-off meeting on 13 April 2022 with Ms. Kieko Asato, appointed External Evaluator, as well as with the local consultant of JICA, to discuss the preparations and clarify matters relevant to the ex-post evaluation.

The ex-post evaluation is implemented on all JICA projects, usually three to four years after the project completion, to assess whether the projects were carried out appropriately to realize development outcomes and review its impact, as well as the current state of operation and maintenance of the completed projects. The data and information gathered from the evaluation will be used for further improvement of projects, and ensure accountability and transparency.

The “Program for Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda” of the JICA intends to help in the recovery of public services and strengthen support facilities by constructing various infrastructures & facilities and procuring various equipment particularly for the social and economic sector, which contributes to the restoration and economic revitalization of areas devastated by the Super Typhoon Yolanda.