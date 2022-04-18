NMP’s JICA funded
projects undergoes ex-post evaluation
|
On-site
evaluation of various JICA-donated Projects in NMP conducted on
18 April 2022.
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
April 19, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), a recipient of the “Programme
for Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda” of the Japan
International Cooperation Agency (JICA), underwent an Ex-post
evaluation on 18 April 2022.
The following equipment
procured and completed in 2016 under the Project “Rehabilitation of
Equipment for National Maritime Polytechnic, namely: fast rescue
boat with davit, totally enclosed lifeboat with davit, engine
simulator by full mission, the GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and
Safety System) Simulator related device, and various safety
equipment were evaluated through on-site inspection by Ms. Jocel
Nuique, Local Consultant, Evaluation Team of JICA’s Evaluation
Department.
As part of the evaluation
activity, NMP alumni were interviewed to assess the impact of the
trainings they had in NMP which particularly utilized JICA-donated
projects. OIC Fidel Lito Caparro and Capt. Gil Tenefrancia, who were
interviewed via Zoom, and OIC Nader Lumangco, who responded through
a survey questionnaire, provided their feedbacks that the trainings
in NMP were up-to-date and very useful in their actual field of
work, emphasizing that the facilities and equipment used, especially
during Simulation, were updated and are similar to the actual
facilities used on-board.
Prior to the on-site
visit, concerned NMP personnel led by Deputy Executive Director
Mayla N. Macadawan, had a kick-off meeting on 13 April 2022 with Ms.
Kieko Asato, appointed External Evaluator, as well as with the local
consultant of JICA, to discuss the preparations and clarify matters
relevant to the ex-post evaluation.
The ex-post evaluation is
implemented on all JICA projects, usually three to four years after
the project completion, to assess whether the projects were carried
out appropriately to realize development outcomes and review its
impact, as well as the current state of operation and maintenance of
the completed projects. The data and information gathered from the
evaluation will be used for further improvement of projects, and
ensure accountability and transparency.
The “Program for
Rehabilitation and Recovery from Typhoon Yolanda” of the JICA
intends to help in the recovery of public services and strengthen
support facilities by constructing various infrastructures &
facilities and procuring various equipment particularly for the
social and economic sector, which contributes to the restoration and
economic revitalization of areas devastated by the Super Typhoon
Yolanda.
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to pursue its mandate of providing quality service through upgrading
and specialized training programs (conducted online, face-to-face
and blended) to maritime and allied personnel, and its pool of
competent instructors, with advanced and upgraded training
facilities and equipment.