Eastern Visayas’
year-on-year total trade drops by -22.25% in December 2021
By
PSA-8
April 7, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Total trade of goods in Eastern Visayas plunged by -22.25 percent,
from the USD 173.05 million total trade of goods reported in
December 2020. It went down to USD 134.55 million in December 2021.
The decline was attributed to the -26.31 percent drop in exports to
USD 110.90 million in December 2021 from USD 150.51 million in
December 2020.
Meanwhile, the total value
of imports went up by 4.90 percent to USD 23.65 million in December
2021 from USD 22.55 million in December 2020.
The region’s Balance of
Trade in Goods (BoT-G) registered a -31.81 percent decline at USD
87.25 million in December 2021, from the USD 127.96 million in
December 2020.
The total volume of the
region’s exports in December 2021 was 73.33 million kilograms. By
commodity group, the top export was copper and articles thereof with
USD 90.24 million receipts comprising 81.37 percent of the total
exports in the region during the month. Exports to People’s Republic
of China worth USD 40.12 million was the major country of
destination of the region’s export commodities, representing 36.18
percent of the total exports value in December 2021.
The total volume of the
region’s imports in December 2021 was 48.03 million kilograms.
Imported goods were mostly the commodity group of mineral fuels,
mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous
substances; mineral waxes. This was worth USD 16.46 million or 69.61
percent of the total value of imports during the month. Thailand
topped the country of origin of imported goods contributing USD 6.94
million or 29.34 percent to the import value of the region in
December 2021.