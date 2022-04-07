The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Eastern Visayas’ year-on-year total trade drops by -22.25% in December 2021

By PSA-8
April 7, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Total trade of goods in Eastern Visayas plunged by -22.25 percent, from the USD 173.05 million total trade of goods reported in December 2020. It went down to USD 134.55 million in December 2021. The decline was attributed to the -26.31 percent drop in exports to USD 110.90 million in December 2021 from USD 150.51 million in December 2020.

Eastern Visayas year-on-year total tradeMeanwhile, the total value of imports went up by 4.90 percent to USD 23.65 million in December 2021 from USD 22.55 million in December 2020.

The region’s Balance of Trade in Goods (BoT-G) registered a -31.81 percent decline at USD 87.25 million in December 2021, from the USD 127.96 million in December 2020.

The total volume of the region’s exports in December 2021 was 73.33 million kilograms. By commodity group, the top export was copper and articles thereof with USD 90.24 million receipts comprising 81.37 percent of the total exports in the region during the month. Exports to People’s Republic of China worth USD 40.12 million was the major country of destination of the region’s export commodities, representing 36.18 percent of the total exports value in December 2021.

The total volume of the region’s imports in December 2021 was 48.03 million kilograms. Imported goods were mostly the commodity group of mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes. This was worth USD 16.46 million or 69.61 percent of the total value of imports during the month. Thailand topped the country of origin of imported goods contributing USD 6.94 million or 29.34 percent to the import value of the region in December 2021.

 

 