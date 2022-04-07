Eastern Visayas’ year-on-year total trade drops by -22.25% in December 2021

By PSA-8

April 7, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Total trade of goods in Eastern Visayas plunged by -22.25 percent, from the USD 173.05 million total trade of goods reported in December 2020. It went down to USD 134.55 million in December 2021. The decline was attributed to the -26.31 percent drop in exports to USD 110.90 million in December 2021 from USD 150.51 million in December 2020.

Meanwhile, the total value of imports went up by 4.90 percent to USD 23.65 million in December 2021 from USD 22.55 million in December 2020.

The region’s Balance of Trade in Goods (BoT-G) registered a -31.81 percent decline at USD 87.25 million in December 2021, from the USD 127.96 million in December 2020.

The total volume of the region’s exports in December 2021 was 73.33 million kilograms. By commodity group, the top export was copper and articles thereof with USD 90.24 million receipts comprising 81.37 percent of the total exports in the region during the month. Exports to People’s Republic of China worth USD 40.12 million was the major country of destination of the region’s export commodities, representing 36.18 percent of the total exports value in December 2021.