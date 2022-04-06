DTI clamps down almost P6M worth of uncertified products

By DTI-CPG-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau

April 6, 2022

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI-FTEB) clamped down P5,895,664.30 worth of uncertified products in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Visayas Region from March 1 to March 30, 2022.

According to the report, a total of 37,870 pieces of uncertified products were confiscated by the DTI-FTEB after conducting its periodic series of random spot-checking activities in 324 local establishments; 175 of which received a Notice of Violation (NOV) for selling consumer products without the quality mark and required markings and labels to attest that the products passed the DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) product mandatory certification process and is declared safe for use by end consumers.

Included in the seized consumer goods were chemical products, electrical and electronic products, mechanical products, building and construction materials, and other consumer products that are included in the scope of the mandatory product certification scheme of the DTI-BPS.

Products covered by the said mandatory product certification schemes are required to bear the Product Safety (PS) certification mark/logo or the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker, in accordance with the Department Administrative Order 2:2007 and the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 4109, otherwise known as the Product Standards Law. The PS marks/logo and ICC sticker serve as consumers’ assurance that the products they buy in the market are conforming to the relevant Philippine National Standards (PNS), which means it’s safe for use and will deliver the performance as indicated by its manufacturer.

Failure to comply with the government-mandated markings shall force the DTI to make necessary legal action against the retailers that received NOVs. As such, administration fines and sanctions will be imposed on erring establishments after due process.

“No matter how big or small the number is, as long as there are still uncertified products being sold in the market, our monitoring and enforcement team will always be on-the-run in curbing the proliferation of uncertified goods nationwide,” said DTI Consumer Protection Group (CPG) Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B. Castelo.

“DTI-FTEB is not only visible in the NCR but we make it a point to also expand our visibility in the regions especially those areas who were hardly hit by Typhoon Odette which happened last year,” DTI-CPG Assistant Secretary Ronnel O. Abrenica underscored.

Further, the DTI encourages and reminds the consuming public to only purchase certified goods with the required and legitimate markings to ensure product quality and safety.