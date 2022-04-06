DTI clamps down
almost P6M worth of uncertified products
By
DTI-CPG-Fair Trade
Enforcement Bureau
April 6, 2022
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry-Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau (DTI-FTEB)
clamped down P5,895,664.30 worth of uncertified products in the
National Capital Region (NCR) and Visayas Region from March 1 to
March 30, 2022.
According to the report, a
total of 37,870 pieces of uncertified products were confiscated by
the DTI-FTEB after conducting its periodic series of random
spot-checking activities in 324 local establishments; 175 of which
received a Notice of Violation (NOV) for selling consumer products
without the quality mark and required markings and labels to attest
that the products passed the DTI-Bureau of Philippine Standards
(DTI-BPS) product mandatory certification process and is declared
safe for use by end consumers.
Included in the seized
consumer goods were chemical products, electrical and electronic
products, mechanical products, building and construction materials,
and other consumer products that are included in the scope of the
mandatory product certification scheme of the DTI-BPS.
Products covered by the
said mandatory product certification schemes are required to bear
the Product Safety (PS) certification mark/logo or the Import
Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker, in accordance with the Department
Administrative Order 2:2007 and the Implementing Rules and
Regulations of Republic Act 4109, otherwise known as the Product
Standards Law. The PS marks/logo and ICC sticker serve as consumers’
assurance that the products they buy in the market are conforming to
the relevant Philippine National Standards (PNS), which means it’s
safe for use and will deliver the performance as indicated by its
manufacturer.
Failure to comply with the
government-mandated markings shall force the DTI to make necessary
legal action against the retailers that received NOVs. As such,
administration fines and sanctions will be imposed on erring
establishments after due process.
“No matter how big or
small the number is, as long as there are still uncertified products
being sold in the market, our monitoring and enforcement team will
always be on-the-run in curbing the proliferation of uncertified
goods nationwide,” said DTI Consumer Protection Group (CPG)
Undersecretary Atty. Ruth B. Castelo.
“DTI-FTEB is not only
visible in the NCR but we make it a point to also expand our
visibility in the regions especially those areas who were hardly hit
by Typhoon Odette which happened last year,” DTI-CPG Assistant
Secretary Ronnel O. Abrenica underscored.
Further, the DTI
encourages and reminds the consuming public to only purchase
certified goods with the required and legitimate markings to ensure
product quality and safety.
Know the list of products
that are covered by the mandatory product certification scheme by
visiting www.bps.dti.gov.ph. To report firms that sell critical
consumer products in the market, call 1-DTI (1-384) or drop an email
to consumercare@dti.gov.ph.