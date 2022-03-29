1st Samar PMFC bags Silver Eagle award

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

1st Samar PMFC Silver Eagle award

Press Release
March 29, 2022

PALANAS CARA, Calbayog City – A Silver Eagle Award was conferred to First Samar Provincial Mobile Force Company by Police Brigadier General Bernard M Banac, Regional Director, Police Regional Office 8, on March 25, 2022 at Matapat Hall, Police Regional Office 8, Camp Kangleon, Palo, Leyte.

The award was in recognition of 1st SPMFC’s outstanding performance in the effective implementation of the PNP P.A.T.R.O.L Plan 2030 during the Proficiency Stage Evaluation in January 18, 2022 at same venue.

The award was received by Police Lieutenant Colonel (PLtCol) Eleazar R Barber Jr., 1st SPMFC Force Commander, with Ms. Leviresa Getigan, member of the unit’s advisory group.

PLtCol Barber lauded his men for the displayed commitment, unity and teamwork that yielded to the said award.

He also encouraged his men to continue striving for the best not only for the unit but also for the whole PNP organization.

"Receiving this award represents the unity and teamwork of all the personnel of this unit and with the indispensable contribution of the advisory group in achieving this exceptional feat," PLtCol Barber added.

"We will continue to exercise the tradition of excellence especially that we are now pointing towards the Institutionalization Phase," Barber concluded.

Should you have any queries, please feel free to contact us through Hotline 09564460025, Facebook Account - FirstSamar Pmfc, or e-mail us at firstspmfc.sppo@yahoo.com.

 

 