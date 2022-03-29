1st Samar PMFC
bags Silver Eagle award
Press Release
March 29, 2022
PALANAS CARA, Calbayog
City – A Silver Eagle Award was conferred to First Samar
Provincial Mobile Force Company by Police Brigadier General Bernard
M Banac, Regional Director, Police Regional Office 8, on March 25,
2022 at Matapat Hall, Police Regional Office 8, Camp Kangleon, Palo,
Leyte.
The award was in
recognition of 1st SPMFC’s outstanding performance in the effective
implementation of the PNP P.A.T.R.O.L Plan 2030 during the
Proficiency Stage Evaluation in January 18, 2022 at same venue.
The award was received by
Police Lieutenant Colonel (PLtCol) Eleazar R Barber Jr., 1st SPMFC
Force Commander, with Ms. Leviresa Getigan, member of the unit’s
advisory group.
PLtCol Barber lauded his men for the displayed commitment, unity and
teamwork that yielded to the said award.
He also encouraged his men
to continue striving for the best not only for the unit but also for
the whole PNP organization.
"Receiving this award
represents the unity and teamwork of all the personnel of this unit
and with the indispensable contribution of the advisory group in
achieving this exceptional feat," PLtCol Barber added.
"We will continue to
exercise the tradition of excellence especially that we are now
pointing towards the Institutionalization Phase," Barber concluded.
Should you have any
queries, please feel free to contact us through Hotline 09564460025,
Facebook Account - FirstSamar Pmfc, or e-mail us at firstspmfc.sppo@yahoo.com.