Hijos Tours
welcomes back travelers for first in-person tour in 2022
|
With
the help of the Forest Wood Garden owner Mr. Joel Frago, making
pansit kalabuko became more convenient and memorable for Nanay
Maximina Aima and Nanay Marissa, both CARD MRI clients.
By
LYNFA A. TAN
March 29, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
Despite the many challenges that the tourism industry faced during
the COVID-19 pandemic, many tourism-related enterprises are getting
back on its feet beginning March of 2022. As Alert Levels have gone
down, local travel requirements also eased. The Department of
Tourism (DOT) became more optimistic about this progress because
this will bring back opportunities for tourism and will gradually
help the industry to recover.
CARD MRI Hijos Tours, a
tour operator based in San Pablo City, Laguna, and a member of CARD
Mutually Reinforcing Institutions, is one of the many tourism
companies welcoming back travelers to its in-person tours in
response to the simultaneous lowering of alert levels in our
country.
On March 19, 2022, Hijos
Tours catered to a group of travelers during their very first
in-person Cocina de San Pablenos Tour for the year. This tour
program is a combination of their heritage tour dubbed as Hijos de
Siete Lagos and a culinary tour highlighting the unique dishes in
San Pablo City, Laguna.
The tour started with a
suman demo that emphasizes the importance of recreating an old
handed-down recipe. The travelers also visited Sampaloc Lake where
the pre-Hispanic way of life of the San Pableños was explored. They
also stopped by the St. Paul the First Hermit Cathedral, a city
landmark in San Pablo. Churches are often linked to community
celebrations like fiestas, communions, and weddings.
After that, they visited
the Forest Wood Garden, where they enjoyed some of the restaurant’s
signature dishes such as the Pancit Kalabuko, a stirred fried noodle
that only used organic vegetables and the Plantsado lamang lupa, a
root crop dessert relative to cassava with its special way of
cooking.
“One of the things I will
never forget is making Pansit Kalabuko, where it not only taught me
how to do it, but it even entices me to appreciate what nature has
to offer us, just like growing organic vegetables. Not only is it
nutritious, but it also helps our ecosystem,” shared Maxima Aima
Veridiano, one of the tour participants.
Hijos Tours
in the new normal
For other interested
travelers, Cocina De San Pablenos is available in three packages.
First is the Salig Tour, a half-day tour that can be availed for
only P2,949 per pax minimum of five. This guided tour package
includes a private van transfer and travel insurance. During the
Salig Tour, travelers will experience the cultural and culinary
heritage of San Pablo, Laguna. A cooking demo of a San Pableña suman
will be one of their fun activities. In addition, travelers will
also explore Sampaloc Lake then a quick visit to San Pablo
Cathedral. Their lunch will be at Pandin Lake, which is the most
exciting part since travelers will cook their own food by catching
and grilling tilapia from the lake and prepare their own ensaladang
pako (fern salad). Salig is a Cebuano word that means trust.
Meanwhile, the second tour
package is named after another Cebuano word, “Padayon,” which means
to move forward and never give up. This package is a half-day tour,
which can be availed at P2,999 per pax for a minimum of five
travelers. This tour also includes a tour guide, private van
transfer, and travel insurance. The Padayon Tour will also have a
San Pableña suman cooking demo and a heritage tour to Sampaloc Lake
and San Pablo Cathedral. The thrilling part of the Padayon Tour is
the farm tour and lunch at the Forest Wood Garden. The travelers of
this tour package will cook few signature dishes of Forest Wood
Garden such as Pancit Kalabuko and Plantsadong Lamang Lupa where
they pick needed ingredients of the dishes right inside the farm.
Last is the Paglaum Tour,
a full day tour which can be availed at P4,499 per pax minimum of
five people. The tour is a combination of the full experience of
both Salig and Padayon Tours. Paglaum is a Cebuano word that stands
for hope.
Although Hijos Tours is
now accepting in-person tours, they will still accommodate virtual
tours for travelers who still want to experience Food tours and
Pilgrimage tours that feature various churches in Laguna at the
comfort of their homes.
Hijos Tours President and
Chairperson Ms. Marilyn M. Manila is optimistic for the good outcome
of this new era of tourism, “At Hijos Tours, we are hoping that
through our tour programs, we will be able to help our community and
the tourism industry to recover from the effects of pandemic. Local
communities and their stories are always at the heart of what we
do.” She concluded that Hijos Tours’ will soon accept travelers who
are interested in their customizable heritage tours in Samar-Leyte,
Baguio City, Iloilo City, Davao City, and Legazpi City.