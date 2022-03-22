CMDI celebrates
22 years of devotion in providing quality education and services to
the community
By
VICTOR ANGELO U. ARANZA
March 22, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
Two years defying the pandemic, CARD-MRI Development Institute Inc.
(CMDI) continues to “turn challenges into opportunities” as it
celebrates its 22nd anniversary on February 14, 2022.
Broadcasted via Zoom and
Facebook Live, the learning institute’s anniversary celebration
began with a Thanksgiving Mass, followed by a series of online
activities that commemorated the opportunities, innovation, and
achievements born from adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his welcome remarks,
Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dr.
Edzel A. Ramos welcomed the attendees with a Valentine’s
Day-inspired message. “Today, we are commemorating two of the most
anticipated events this February. It is indeed a great day to
celebrate not only Hearts’ Day but also CMDI’s very own 22nd
founding anniversary. Looking back, this was also the day when CARD
MRI first provided shares of stocks to its clients, proving that
CARD MRI’s heart belongs to our clients and their family. Through
CMDI, we express this love with our efforts to provide education as
part of our mission to eradicate poverty,” Dr. Ramos said.
CMDI also looked back on
the reason for its establishment, including its dedication towards
poverty eradication through effective and purposive education,
despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seeing how CMDI turned the
pandemic into an opportunity, CMDI President Flordeliza L. Sarmiento
reminded everyone of the reason why CMDI is still standing today.
“Even COVID is not enough to stop CMDI from doing what it desires,
and that is to improve our services and to continue our programs for
our clients and their family.”
The celebration continued
with the presentation of CMDI’s digital learning progress and
testimonials from its students, teachers, and staff. Clients who
attended CMDI’s training also shared how the learning institute’s
programs have helped them and their business in the middle of the
economic crisis.
John Ivan Bajo from Grade
12 - Vietnam expressed how CMDI’s digital learning has benefited him
as a senior high school student. “Digital learning is an excellent
response to the changing times as it helped me be flexible in my
studies, studying on my own time.”
When it comes to the
digital transformation of CMDI, Senior High School Teacher Laila
Dioso shared some of CMDI’s initiatives to help its teachers adapt
to digital learning together with their students. “CMDI molded
teachers to be teachable and equipped with technological advancement
through webinars and hands-on training to cope with the challenges
in learning.”
Commitment to Devotion
Immersed in the spirit of
love and devotion, CARD MRI Founder and Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jaime
Aristotle B. Alip shared his favorite parable from the Bible to
express the sharp difference between devotion and commitment of all
staff in the pursuit of nation-building.
“Commitment is a pledge,
and therefore, is binding one’s self to a commitment to a word.
Commitment is a promise which is often made to be broken. On the
other hand, devotion means to give one’s time to a specific cause,
selflessly. It is given out of love. Commitment is ‘talk the talk,’
while devotion is ‘walk the talk.’ With devotion, we do things with
purpose, out of love. The devotion that emanates from our CMDI
staff, most especially during the pandemic, is an act of love, a
gift of love from CARD MRI to our clients. This is how we surpass
every challenge, and this is how we will go forward at CMDI,” Dr.
Alip said as he recognized those who have shown devotion in serving
the CARD community.
Following Dr. Alip's
inspirational message, the students’ Capstone Projects were also
exhibited in the broadcast. Made by the graduating students from the
Information and Communications Technology Department, the Capstone
Projects are digital systems aimed to help the school and CARD MRI’s
clients in the future.
Research publications
about the students’ works and the clients’ stories were also
featured. Among these were thesis compilations, scholar stories, and
a recipe book that show the students’ progress in their digital
learning journey. “Katuparan ng mga pangarap” is a compilation of
client stories and their success with the help of CMDI.
Dedication to Service
With devotion as its
guiding force in helping communities, CMDI also recognized the
dedication, impact, and outstanding contributions of Senior
Management Adviser Dr. Dolores M. Torres as the outgoing Dean of the
Department of Business and Management through an audio-visual
presentation by CMDI Vice President for Academic Affairs Glenda M.
Lagarile. Dr. Torres was appointed as the Senior Dean of CMDI while
Dr. Ramos will assume the deanship of the department.
Continuing the parade of
innovations, the students of the CMDI Business Society also
presented their Love Month Online Bazaar with the theme “Innovative
and Resilient StudEntrepreneurs in COVID Times.” These are online
food shops where interested customers can message their respective
Facebook pages for their orders.
Finally, CARD MRI Managing
Director Aristeo A. Dequito congratulated the CMDI family, including
its teachers as well as the students and their parents who have all
worked together to withstand the pandemic and to continue learning
despite it.
“It has been two years
since the onset of the pandemic. Despite this, CMDI remained
steadfast in helping its students, CARD MRI clients, and staff. This
is the fruit of what Dr. Alip described as devotion. With this, we
will continue standing our ground until we have turned every
challenge into opportunities for growth and success in our mission
to fight poverty,” Dequito concluded.
Since its inception in
2000, CMDI has served as the training ground for CARD MRI staff and
clients alike. The learning institute aims to equip future leaders
of the society to create change in their community by empowering
socially-and-economically-challenged families through
capacity-building programs and quality education, in line with CARD
MRI’s mission of poverty eradication.