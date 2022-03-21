Members of LPE panel of Samar discuss assistance to new NPA surrenderers in EV

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 21, 2022

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – The Local Peace Engagement Panel of Samar with the 801st Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army have discussed assistances to newly surrendered high-ranking CPP-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) who have been organized into a Peacebuilder Group in a dialogue held at Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Catbalogan on Monday, March 21, 2022.

In the said dialogue, the different government agencies assessed the situation, concerns and needs of at least 8 rebels who surrendered in February and this month.

Colonel Lenart R. Lelina, the Commander of 801st Brigade said that this is just the start of the talks that include the identification of livelihood programs and other government assistances that will significantly benefit the former rebels.

“In the military, we can only provide security for you but here are the other government agencies who can provide different assistances that you need,” Col. Lelina said.

The LPE panel of Samar is hopeful that the localized talks will lead to the dismantling of the Guerilla Front Damol that operates in areas in Pinabacdao and Villareal, Samar.

Ms. Alma Austero, the head of the LPE panel said that she believes that the former rebels still have a lot to offer and help in the fight against insurgency.

Among the 8 CNTs who surrendered, some were holding a higher post in the Communist Terrorist Group – 2 are top leaders in the Guerilla Front Damol, 1 Political Guide, others are in-charge in the logistics, and other significant positions in the organization.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Juanito Parazo Jr., Philippine Army, the Commander of 46th Infantry Battalion said that the surrender of these rebels is a great loss to the NPA.

“It is a great decrease in the capacity and capability of the CPP-NPA here in the Samar province,” Col. Parazo said.

Also discussed in the dialogue were the financial assistances that the government offers to the surrenderers. Ms. Austero of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office Samar said that the Local Social Integration Program or LSIP provides transitional assistance of P25,000, another P50,000 for livelihood assistance, and for those who will surrender with firearms will receive P25,000 for each firearm, and P10,000 for each NPA member that a facilitator can persuade to surrender.

On the other hand, the Department of Interior and Local Government said that the E-CLIP provides P15,000 for immediate financial assistance and P50,000 for livelihood assistance, plus firearm remuneration that's double the valuation amount.