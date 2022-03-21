Members of LPE
panel of Samar discuss assistance to new NPA surrenderers in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 21, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – The Local Peace Engagement Panel of Samar with the
801st Infantry Brigade, Philippine Army have discussed assistances
to newly surrendered high-ranking CPP-NPA-Terrorists (CNTs) who have
been organized into a Peacebuilder Group in a dialogue held at
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Catbalogan on Monday, March
21, 2022.
In the said dialogue, the
different government agencies assessed the situation, concerns and
needs of at least 8 rebels who surrendered in February and this
month.
Colonel Lenart R. Lelina,
the Commander of 801st Brigade said that this is just the start of
the talks that include the identification of livelihood programs and
other government assistances that will significantly benefit the
former rebels.
“In the military, we can
only provide security for you but here are the other government
agencies who can provide different assistances that you need,” Col.
Lelina said.
The LPE panel of Samar is
hopeful that the localized talks will lead to the dismantling of the
Guerilla Front Damol that operates in areas in Pinabacdao and
Villareal, Samar.
Ms. Alma Austero, the head
of the LPE panel said that she believes that the former rebels still
have a lot to offer and help in the fight against insurgency.
Among the 8 CNTs who
surrendered, some were holding a higher post in the Communist
Terrorist Group – 2 are top leaders in the Guerilla Front Damol, 1
Political Guide, others are in-charge in the logistics, and other
significant positions in the organization.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant
Colonel Juanito Parazo Jr., Philippine Army, the Commander of 46th
Infantry Battalion said that the surrender of these rebels is a
great loss to the NPA.
“It is a great decrease in
the capacity and capability of the CPP-NPA here in the Samar
province,” Col. Parazo said.
Also discussed in the
dialogue were the financial assistances that the government offers
to the surrenderers. Ms. Austero of the Provincial Social Welfare
and Development Office Samar said that the Local Social Integration
Program or LSIP provides transitional assistance of P25,000, another
P50,000 for livelihood assistance, and for those who will surrender
with firearms will receive P25,000 for each firearm, and P10,000 for
each NPA member that a facilitator can persuade to surrender.
On the other hand, the
Department of Interior and Local Government said that the E-CLIP
provides P15,000 for immediate financial assistance and P50,000 for
livelihood assistance, plus firearm remuneration that's double the
valuation amount.
With all these assistances
the government is hopeful that the remaining CNTs will soon lay down
their arms, abandon their armed struggle and be back to the folds of
the law.