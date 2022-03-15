DTI Bagsakan and
Bahandi jointly celebrate Women’s Month in Region 8
By
DTI-TPG-Bureau of
Domestic Trade Promotion
March 15, 2022
MAKATI CITY – After
the success of the recent Bagsakan: Panubli-on in Western Visayas,
the DTI Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion (BDTP) is expanding its
reach to more provinces through a collaboration with the DTI Region
8 in the upcoming Bagsakan in Eastern Visayas to be held on March 17
to 20, 2022 at Robinsons Place Tacloban.
Billed as the Bagsakan
Bahandi: Women’s Trade Fair in Eastern Visayas, the four-day selling
and order-taking activity is aligned with the celebration of the
National Women’s Month with the theme “Kababaihan Tungo sa Kaunlaran.”
This special Bagsakan initiative will proudly showcase the wide
variety of products manufactured by 65 women-led Micro, Small, and
Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) from Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte,
Northern Samar, and Samar.
Capturing the true essence
of “Bahandi,” a Cebuano word for wealth or treasures, the Bagsakan
will highlight the diverse selections of food products and non-food
items that represent the rich heritage and traditions unique in each
Eastern Visayas province. Among these cultural treasures are the
authentic Eastern Visayas delicacies such as chocolate moron, suman
latik, sasema, and binangol which will be available for sale to
shoppers and institutional buyers. Various handicrafts, souvenirs,
handwoven products, homestyle items and decors, fashion accessories
as well as health and wellness products will also be in stock for
retail selling and bulk orders during the event.
A special feature of the
event is the exhibit of prototypes of newly-developed products and
packaging innovations under the One-Town-One-Product (OTOP) Next
Gen, DTI Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP), and the Rural
Agro-Enterprise Partnership for Inclusive Development and Growth
(RAPID) Growth Programs.
In launching the event,
DTI Regional Operations Group (ROG) Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona
will lead the Opening Ceremony with DTI ROG Assistant Secretary
Demphna Du-Naga, DTI-Region 8 Regional Director Celerina Bato, BDTP
Director Marievic Bonoan, DTI Provincial Officers and
representatives from the DTI BDTP. Consumers and institutional
buyers who will not be able to attend the physical show can still
participate online. A live broadcast of the activities and a video
tour of the event and products will be streamed via the BDTP
Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DTI.BDTP. The DTI has also
prepared a digital product catalog with full contact information of
participating MSMEs. Download the official event catalog in this
link: https://bit.ly/bagsakanbahandi.
The Bagsakan Special
Project started out as a crisis response to the pandemic to help
farmers, fruit growers MSMEs and social coops sustain their
livelihood during the pandemic. This innovation contributed to the
“Bayanihan We Heal As One Act” by ensuring the availability of food
products while helping MSMEs sell their goods, thus supporting the
economy amid the COVID-19 crisis. Since 2020, the project has
generated P44.28 Million for 359 farmers and fruit growers
associations, MSMEs and social coops from several regions.
To get updates on upcoming
Bagsakan events, national fairs and programs for MSMEs, join the
DTI-BDTP Community on Viber and follow us on Facebook and Instagram
(DTI.BDTP), Twitter (DTI_BDTP), and Tiktok (DTI.BDTP).