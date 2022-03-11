Chiz leads
groundbreaking of Sorsogon’s first cancer treatment center
By
Office of Governor Francis G. Escudero
March 11, 2022
SORSOGON CITY –
Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero led the groundbreaking of the province’s
first cancer treatment center, as part of his personal commitment to
provide better and quality medical and health services to
Sorsoganons when he became governor three years ago.
The P49.5-million Sorsogon
Cancer Treatment Center is the second cancer facility in the entire
Bicol region to provide medical care and treatment for patients of
cancer, the fourth leading cause of death in the Philippines in 2021
and the second in 2020, according to the Philippine Statistics
Authority.
“Ang cancer center na ito
na pinapangarap ko sa ating lalawigan noon ay maisasakatuparan na
rin sa ating pagtutulung-tulungan. When I ran for governor, giving
the Sorsoganons world class health facilities and services was on
top of my mind,” Escudero, who is seeking a fresh six-year term in
the Senate, said during the groundbreaking recently.
“Kaya naman ating
pinagsikapan na makamit ang lahat ng ito, lalo na ang mga ISO
(International Standardization for Organization) certification sa
ating siyam na mga public hospitals at pati na ang buong lalawigan,”
the veteran lawmaker added.
Escudero, who is in the
remaining three months of his three-year gubernatorial term, said
that once the center is completed, the people of Sorsogon will no
longer have to travel to the nearby cancer center in Naga City or to
Manila for radiation and other cancer-related treatments.
“For the longest time, our
patients needing radiation treatments will have to be referred to
other provinces or in Manila. With this center, our patients will
not have to leave the province just to avail the said services,” he
said.
The treatment center is
also envisioned to service cancer patients from nearby provinces
such as Albay, Catanduanes, Masbate and Albay.
Escudero thanked his team
at the provincial government, officials and employees of the
Provincial Health Office (PHO) and Sorsogon Provincial Hospital,
where the cancer center will be constructed, for their commitment
and dedication in giving the people the best health services, even
at the risk of their own lives at this time of COVID-19 pandemic.
In his message, Dr. Renato
Bolo, the province’s acting health officer, expressed his gratitude
to Escudero for implementing many pioneering health-related projects
in the province in less than three years.
“Katulad po ninyo, ang
cancer center dito sa probinsya ay isang pangarap sa akin at sa mga
bumubuo ng PHO. We are thankful that through your leadership, this
will soon become a reality,” Bolo remarked.
Meanwhile, Dr. Roberto
Chacon, supervising chief of hospitals in the province and Medicare,
said in an interview that the Sorsogon Cancer Treatment Center will
serve as the referral/apex hospital of the nine government hospitals
in the province. Phase 1 of the cancer center will provide radiation
services and outpatient clinics, while Phase 2 will offer
chemotherapy services.
“Ang cancer center ay
mayroong Linear accelerator, Brachytherapy at CT scan. Ang Linear
Accelerator nito ay ang pinakabagong modelo na unang ilalabas sa
buong Pilipinas. Taglay nito ang bagong features na mas
makakapagbigay ng iba’t ibang radiation treatment at features na
angkop para mas ‘user friendly’ at accessible sa espesiyalista ang
paggamit ng makina kahit nasa ibang lugar siya (remote access),”
Chacon explained.
“Ang brachytherapy naman
ay radiation treatment na kadalasan na ginagamit para sa mga
gynecologic cancers o cancer sa mga kababaihan. Ang CT scan ang
siyang gagamitin para sa preparasyon at planning bago gawin ang
radiation sa pasyente. Ang equipment at operations nito ay
manggagaling sa pribadong outsourced provider or proponent,” he
added.
Chacon also said the P49.5
million budget, which will be used for the construction of the
building alone, was funded by the Department of Health’s Health
Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP). Completion of the
construction and full operation of phase one is targeted in June
2022.
According to the Global
Cancer Observatory, there were 153,751 new cancer cases in the
Philippines in 2020, with 86,484 or 56% occurring among women.
Cancer of the breast, lung, colon, liver, prostate, cervix uteri,
thyroid, rectum, leukemia and ovary were identified as the most
common types of cancer among Filipinos.
The DOH, citing 2018
global data, said more than 140,000 new cancer cases and 80,000
cancer deaths are expected annually, which translates to at least
219 Filipinos dying from cancer every day. Of the projected new
cases, at least 4,000 will be among children.