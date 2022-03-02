CARD Sulit Padala
waves goodbye to long queues with remit to deposit for CARD clients
|
Through
CARD Sulit Padala outlets nationwide, CARD clients can now
conveniently and affordably send money straight to their loved
ones’ CARD savings account anywhere in the Philippines.
By
LYNFA A. TAN
March 2, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
CARD MRI clients can now say “bye” to long queues and “hello” to
more convenient transactions with CARD Sulit Padala’s new remit to
deposit service!
Through CARD Sulit Padala,
clients of CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO), CARD Bank, CARD SME
Bank, and CARD MRI RIZAL BANK can now send money straight to their
loved ones’ CARD savings account in any CARD Sulit Padala outlets
nationwide.
CARD MRI Managing Director
Aristeo A. Dequito is optimistic that the new service of CARD Sulit
Padala will help CARD MRI clients to have easier and faster banking
transactions. “With this goal in mind, we are ever-ready and
equipped to improve the alternative delivery channels of CARD MRI,
including CARD Sulit Padala, to give our clients more options to
send money to their families.”
Dequito also mentioned
that with the additional outlets of CARD Sulit Padala, clients can
now easily access CARD MRI’s financial services, in line with its
financial inclusion initiatives and its mission of poverty
eradication.
CARD Sulit Padala,
formerly known as CARD Bilis Padala, is a local money remittance
service, operating since 2006. It finally gained recognition as CARD
Sulit Padala in 2012, and has since upgraded to serve clients more
efficiently in 2017. Aside from express lanes for CARD Sulit Padala
customers, it is also known for its “Piso sa unang padala” promo
that charges as low as PhP 1.00 for its customer’s first
transaction, amounting to PhP 20,000 and below. Affordable charges
also apply in succeeding transactions with CARD Sulit Padala.
CARD clients can also pay
their loans through CARD Sulit Padala, which gives its clients more
options on where to pay their amortization dues. Moreover, CARD
Sulit Padala also welcomes non-clients of CARD to send and receive
money through the remittance provider as well.
To send money through CARD
Sulit Padala, visit any CARD, Inc. unit offices or CARD Bank, CARD
SME Bank, and CARD MRI RIZAL BANK branches and branch-lite units.
Head to the remittance outlet and fill out the remittance slip.
Indicate the date, sender, beneficiary, and contact information,
sign the remittance slip, and present it to the remittance personnel
together with one valid government issued ID or CARD client ID.
To receive money, fill out
the remittance slip with the correct Reference Code from the sender.
Present one valid ID, and you are good to go. Whether a customer is
a CARD client or not, there is no need to wait in line as CARD MRI
gives priority to customers of CARD Sulit Padala.
With CARD Sulit Padala’s
1,449 outlets as of January 31, 2022, customers can now send and
receive money from their loved ones with ease. To know more about
CARD Sulit Padala and their affordable remittance fees, visit their
official Facebook page, @CARDSulitPadalaOfficial