MPBs built for
the municipalities of Samar
By
ROMELLA LALAINE A.
GUARDE
February 23, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office has constructed four (4)
Multi-Purpose Buildings (MPBs) in the municipalities of Tarangnan
and Pagsanghan, Samar.
These projects are funded
under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2021 with a total
contract amount of P10.97 million.
The multi-purpose
buildings in Tarangnan, Samar consists of a health center and a
covered court. The newly-constructed health center in Brgy.
Tigdaranano will provide efficient and improved health services to
the community, especially with the subsisting health pandemic.
Further, the constructed multi-purpose building in Poblacion is a
covered court in Tarangnan Elementary Central School which already
has an existing stage. Said MPB will serve as a venue for
recreational and social activities of the students and faculty of
the said elementary school.
On the other hand, the
multi-purpose building in Brgy. San Luis, Pagsanghan, Samar finished
its second phase. It completed the construction of comfort rooms for
male and female, located beside the covered court which is
beneficial especially when conducting different events within the
community. Additionally, the multi-purpose building in Brgy.
Calanyugan, Pagsanghan, Samar comprises of the classrooms which will
cater more students so as to provide accessible and quality
education.
With the completion of
these projects, the people and the whole community will become more
involved with the various affairs of their respective barangays.