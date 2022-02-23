The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Over USD 23.6 million in export sales reported on first four days of PH participation in Gulfood 2022

Eastern Visayas posts 92.4% employment rate in October 2021

Chiz: Sorsogon to build ‘home for homeless gays’

A chance to give back

NMP delivers free Basic Safety Training to Hernani

Former rebels in Northern Samar receive DOLE assistance

PH food exporters to bring local flavors, top Halal products to Gulfood 2022 in Dubai

Love, education and poverty (Valentine ruminations)

 
 

 

 

MPBs built for the municipalities of Samar

Multi-Purpose Building in Tarangnan, Samar

By ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE
February 23, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has constructed four (4) Multi-Purpose Buildings (MPBs) in the municipalities of Tarangnan and Pagsanghan, Samar.

These projects are funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2021 with a total contract amount of P10.97 million.

The multi-purpose buildings in Tarangnan, Samar consists of a health center and a covered court. The newly-constructed health center in Brgy. Tigdaranano will provide efficient and improved health services to the community, especially with the subsisting health pandemic. Further, the constructed multi-purpose building in Poblacion is a covered court in Tarangnan Elementary Central School which already has an existing stage. Said MPB will serve as a venue for recreational and social activities of the students and faculty of the said elementary school.

On the other hand, the multi-purpose building in Brgy. San Luis, Pagsanghan, Samar finished its second phase. It completed the construction of comfort rooms for male and female, located beside the covered court which is beneficial especially when conducting different events within the community. Additionally, the multi-purpose building in Brgy. Calanyugan, Pagsanghan, Samar comprises of the classrooms which will cater more students so as to provide accessible and quality education.

With the completion of these projects, the people and the whole community will become more involved with the various affairs of their respective barangays.

 

 