MPBs built for the municipalities of Samar

By ROMELLA LALAINE A. GUARDE

February 23, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office has constructed four (4) Multi-Purpose Buildings (MPBs) in the municipalities of Tarangnan and Pagsanghan, Samar.

These projects are funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) FY 2021 with a total contract amount of P10.97 million.

The multi-purpose buildings in Tarangnan, Samar consists of a health center and a covered court. The newly-constructed health center in Brgy. Tigdaranano will provide efficient and improved health services to the community, especially with the subsisting health pandemic. Further, the constructed multi-purpose building in Poblacion is a covered court in Tarangnan Elementary Central School which already has an existing stage. Said MPB will serve as a venue for recreational and social activities of the students and faculty of the said elementary school.

On the other hand, the multi-purpose building in Brgy. San Luis, Pagsanghan, Samar finished its second phase. It completed the construction of comfort rooms for male and female, located beside the covered court which is beneficial especially when conducting different events within the community. Additionally, the multi-purpose building in Brgy. Calanyugan, Pagsanghan, Samar comprises of the classrooms which will cater more students so as to provide accessible and quality education.