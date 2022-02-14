Former rebels in
Northern Samar receive DOLE assistance
By
JEROLD AMAGO, DOLE-NSFO
February 14, 2022
CATARMAN, Northern
Samar – The Department of Labor and Employment Northern Samar
Field Office (DOLE-NSFO) distributed livelihood kits amounting to
P900,000 to the first batch of twenty-four (24) former members of
the communist group, the New People’s Army (NPA), on February 8,
2022, this town.
Temporarily sheltered in
the government-managed half-way house in Barangay Dalakit, the
Darangpan Center, the former rebels had surrendered to the Armed
Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and have since been receiving
comprehensive assistance from various government agencies, including
the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), the
Department of Education (DepEd), the Technical Skills Development
Authority (TESDA), and many others.
DOLE-NSFO, in
collaboration with the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist
Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) and the PSWDO, has enrolled the former
rebels in the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP), which
provides in-kind livelihood assistance amounting to a maximum of
P30,000 to qualified and deserving beneficiaries. This initiative, a
result of the consultative meeting between DOLE-NSFO and Northern
Samar Provincial Governor Edwin Ongchuan, intends to change the
lives of former rebels and their families by providing them with
sustainable sources of income and help them reintegrate into
mainstream society.
Joy, a former member of
the NPA who collected extortion money – often called “revolutionary
tax” – from residents of remote communities in Catarman to fund the
communist group, said that he joined the NPA because he had little
choice at the time, with subsistence farming barely making enough to
feed and support his poor family. When life in the mountains became
too risky and difficult, he decided to surrender, hoping to give his
family a better life away from the insurgency.
During the formal
turn-over ceremony held in the Darangpan Shelter attended by
representatives of DOLE-NSFO, DepEd, PSWDO, and the AFP, Joy
formally expressed his appreciation for the assistance he and the
other former rebels have received from the government.
“Malugod ko pong
tinatanggap ang tulong na ito mula sa DOLE. Meron na po kami
pagkakakitaan at malaki po ang maitutulong nito sa aming mga pamilya
ngayon hanggang sa paglipat namin doon sa permanent resettlement”,
Joy explained. (“I welcome the assistance given us by DOLE for it
will help my family earn a living while we adjust to our new life
once we move on to our permanent resettlements houses, Joy
explained.)
He likewise thanked DOLE-NSFO,
led by Provincial Head, Virgilio A. Doroja, Jr., for the livelihood
assistance, which will help him and his fellow rebel returnees ease
back into their normal lives and into their new homes and
communities.
The second round of
distribution, consisting of livestock kits, is scheduled on February
23, 2022 in Catarman, Northern Samar.