Free seaman’s book for first-time applicants gains NMP’s support

By National Maritime Polytechnic

February 4, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) affirms the approval of Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Board on the free Seaman’s Book to be issued to first time seafarer applicants, as well as the granting of 50% discount for its renewal.

As recently announced by Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, the Seaman’s Book, which cost ranges from Php1,000.00-Php1,800.00, will now be given for free to seafarers who are applying for the first time during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, while the 50% off for the renewal will be valid until December 2022.

In a statement, MARINA Administrator Robert Empedrad explained that this initiative of the MARINA and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to support the Filipino seafarers especially in the midst of the pandemic and help lessen the expenses for the processing of their documents. MARINA yearns to wholeheartedly fulfill the request of our seafarer-heroes who remains steadfast to help boost our economy amid the health crisis.

NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod expresses full support to this cause as an excellent way to help our seafarers and repay their valuable contributions. As an advocate of the seafarers’ welfare, the NMP will likewise explore other areas possible to pitch in and further assist the department in the implementation.

The MARINA however is yet to issue an official advisory for the guidelines and effectivity of its implementation.