Free seaman’s
book for first-time applicants gains NMP’s support
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
February 4, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) affirms the approval of Maritime
Industry Authority (MARINA) Board on the free Seaman’s Book to be
issued to first time seafarer applicants, as well as the granting of
50% discount for its renewal.
As recently announced by
Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade, the Seaman’s Book, which
cost ranges from Php1,000.00-Php1,800.00, will now be given for free
to seafarers who are applying for the first time during the term of
President Rodrigo Duterte, while the 50% off for the renewal will be
valid until December 2022.
In a statement, MARINA
Administrator Robert Empedrad explained that this initiative of the
MARINA and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) aims to support
the Filipino seafarers especially in the midst of the pandemic and
help lessen the expenses for the processing of their documents.
MARINA yearns to wholeheartedly fulfill the request of our
seafarer-heroes who remains steadfast to help boost our economy amid
the health crisis.
NMP Executive Director
Joel B. Maglunsod expresses full support to this cause as an
excellent way to help our seafarers and repay their valuable
contributions. As an advocate of the seafarers’ welfare, the NMP
will likewise explore other areas possible to pitch in and further
assist the department in the implementation.
The MARINA however is yet
to issue an official advisory for the guidelines and effectivity of
its implementation.
The Seaman’s Book,
technically referred to as Seafarer’s Record Book (SRB), is a full
record of a seafarer's career experience and certifications. It
certifies that the person holding it, is a Seafarer as per The
International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and
Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and serves as record of sea
service of the holder.