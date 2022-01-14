NMP collaborates
with LGU Guiuan for BSTMHOF
Meeting
with NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod and the Presidents
of different fisherfolks association of LGU Guiuan held at the
Municipal Hall of Guiuan, Eastern Samar last 14 January 2022.
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
January 26, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), is set to propel its way
forward with a renewed partnership with the Local Government Unit (LGU)
of Guiuan in a meeting conducted last 14 January 2022 at the
Municipal Hall of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with NMP Executive Director
Joel B. Maglunsod, Mayor Analiza Gonzales-Kwan, and LGU PESO Manager
Rina P. Vertulfo.
ED Maglunsod and other NMP
personnel, met with the officials of LGU Guiuan to present the
proposal for the conduct of the Basic Safety Training for Motorboat
handlers/Operators and Fishermen with Typhoon Preparedness (BSTMHOF),
and eventually finalize the terms and agreements for the said
training which is scheduled on 25 February 2022. ED Maglunsod and
the rest of the NMP team also met with the fisherfolk of Guiuan for
a consultative meeting to discuss concerns for the said training.
BSTMHOF is aimed at
improving the basic safety skills of local motorboat operators and
fisherfolks and expose them to new techniques in Personal Survival,
Fire Prevention and Firefighting, Elementary First Aid and Personal
Safety and Social Responsibility, including topics on the Rules of
the Road, Typhoon Awareness and Marine Safety Requirements.
It is imperative that such
training be conducted to help their people acquire the skills and
knowledge to adapt to varying risks since the municipality of Guiuan
is a fishing community and the only municipality in the region with
the most number of island barangays, hence, most of the houses are
situated in coastal areas, making them more susceptible to the
hazards of typhoons.
Moreover, Mayor Kwan added
that the BSTMHOF is a much-needed training because the Municipality
of Guiuan also serves as a tourist attraction having rich historical
background and a century-old church, and several scenic spots,
surfing camps and white-sand beaches.
This initiative is a
collaborative effort between the NMP, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG),
the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), and LGU Guiuan. It can
also be recalled that prior to this, NMP was able to forge
partnership with LGU Guiuan in the previous years for the conduct of
the said training.
Meanwhile, NMP continues
to upgrade its facilities and provide maritime trainings pursuant to
the STCW Convention as amended in 2010 including value-adding
courses to enhance the competitiveness and qualifications of
Filipino seafarers, and conducts maritime studies to come up with
policies for the improvement of the manpower sector of the industry.