NMP collaborates with LGU Guiuan for BSTMHOF



Meeting with NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod and the Presidents of different fisherfolks association of LGU Guiuan held at the Municipal Hall of Guiuan, Eastern Samar last 14 January 2022.

By National Maritime Polytechnic

January 26, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), is set to propel its way forward with a renewed partnership with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Guiuan in a meeting conducted last 14 January 2022 at the Municipal Hall of Guiuan, Eastern Samar with NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod, Mayor Analiza Gonzales-Kwan, and LGU PESO Manager Rina P. Vertulfo.

ED Maglunsod and other NMP personnel, met with the officials of LGU Guiuan to present the proposal for the conduct of the Basic Safety Training for Motorboat handlers/Operators and Fishermen with Typhoon Preparedness (BSTMHOF), and eventually finalize the terms and agreements for the said training which is scheduled on 25 February 2022. ED Maglunsod and the rest of the NMP team also met with the fisherfolk of Guiuan for a consultative meeting to discuss concerns for the said training.

BSTMHOF is aimed at improving the basic safety skills of local motorboat operators and fisherfolks and expose them to new techniques in Personal Survival, Fire Prevention and Firefighting, Elementary First Aid and Personal Safety and Social Responsibility, including topics on the Rules of the Road, Typhoon Awareness and Marine Safety Requirements.

It is imperative that such training be conducted to help their people acquire the skills and knowledge to adapt to varying risks since the municipality of Guiuan is a fishing community and the only municipality in the region with the most number of island barangays, hence, most of the houses are situated in coastal areas, making them more susceptible to the hazards of typhoons.

Moreover, Mayor Kwan added that the BSTMHOF is a much-needed training because the Municipality of Guiuan also serves as a tourist attraction having rich historical background and a century-old church, and several scenic spots, surfing camps and white-sand beaches.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the NMP, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), and LGU Guiuan. It can also be recalled that prior to this, NMP was able to forge partnership with LGU Guiuan in the previous years for the conduct of the said training.