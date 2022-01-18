NCCP welcomes
House passage of bill for the protection of human rights defenders
Press Release
January 18, 2022
QUEZON CITY – The
National Council of Churches in the Philippines (NCCP), through its
General Secretary, Bishop Reuel Norman O. Marigza, welcomed
yesterday’s passage of House Bill No. 10576 or the Human Rights
Defenders Protection Act on its third and final reading. “The
passage of the Human Rights Defenders Protection Act is a positive
step forward in upholding the rights of those who are working for
the protection of God’s Gift of human dignity,” Bp. Marigza stated.
“For the NCCP, the defense
of human rights is an integral part of our Christian witness and
mission and we have supported this Act since it was introduced in
the previous 17th Congress and we are glad that legislators of this
18th Congress finally voted in favor of its passage,” the Protestant
leader added.
“In recent years, the
state of human rights has sharply declined and the NCCP has observed
various forms of human rights violations and more vicious patterns
of attacks against human rights defenders, including church people,
several of which are our pastors and lay members. We are also
concerned over the rampant red-tagging and we are alarmed over the
freezing and/or monitoring of bank accounts of church-designated
sanctuaries, NGOs and humanitarian actors,” Bp. Marigza said.
“When rights defenders
have fallen victims to violations and abuses, who will now defend
the defenders? We thus call on our Senators pass the counterpart
Senate Bill No. 179 filed by Senator Leila de Lima,” the Bishop
added.
The Human Rights Defenders
Protection Act or House Bill No. 10576 is a consolidated version of
House Bills No. 15 filed by Albay First District Rep. Edcel Lagman,
No. 161 filed by Quezon City Sixth District Rep. Jose Christopher
“Kit” Belmonte, and No. 240 filed by the Makabayan bloc composed of
representatives from partylists Bayan Muna, ACT Teachers, Kabataan
and Gabriela Women’s Party.
The House Bill defines the
rights and freedoms of human rights defenders (HRDs) in the
Philippines and aims to institute measures that will protect them.
This was approved by the lower house chamber on January 17, 2022
with 200 affirmative votes, zero negative, and no abstention.
The NCCP is the largest
aggrupation of mainline Protestant and non-Roman Catholic churches
in the Philippines.