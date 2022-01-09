Duterte appoints
new brigade commander in Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 9, 2022
CATBALOGAN CITY –
Col Lenart Lelina assumes command of the Army's 801st Infantry
Brigade through a Change of Command Ceremony at its headquarters in
Camp Eugenio Daza, Brgy Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar on January 8,
2022.
President Duterte signed
the appointment of Col Lelina as new Commander of 801st Bde on
December 28, 2021. Lelina replaced Brigadier General Camilo Ligayo
who assumed higher position as the AFP's Deputy Chief of Staff for
Reservist and Retirees Affairs, J9.
During the ceremony,
Ligayo was recognized for his invaluable contributions to AFP's
mission. He was given Meritorious Achievement Medal and Command
Plaque from Visayas Command and Military Merit Medal from 8th
Infantry Division in recognition of his achievements as Brigade
Commander of 801Bde.
Ligayo on his speech as
outgoing Commander, thanked various stakeholders to include the
provincial governments of Samar and Eastern Samar, Provincial Task
Force ELCAC, PNP and others for their contributions to accomplishing
Brigade Mission.
Lelina is a veteran in
Region 8, first assigned as a young 2nd Lieutenant in 43IB in Samar
and Eastern Samar. In 2019 he became the Deputy Brigade Commander of
the unit until his assumption of the top post. Lelina has a short
and simple message to communist terrorists in Samar and Eastern
Samar: "Lusad na kamo ngan uli na ha iyo pamilya samtang mayda pa
panahon, (Come home and be with your families while there's still
time) period".
AFP Commander in Eastern
Visayas and 8th Infantry Division Commander Major General Edgardo De
Leon presided the ceremony. De Leon on his speech commended the
officers and troops of 801st Infantry "Bantay at Gabay" Brigade for
their high degree of professionalism and commitment to serve. "Nawa'y
lalo ninyong paigtingin ang inyong katapatan sa tungkulin at sa
ating bansa nang sa ganon ay mabilis nating maisulong ang pagkamit
ng kapayapaan at kaunlaran dito sa Samar".
Lt General Robert Dauz,
Commander, Visayas Command was also present during the ceremony to
personally award the Command Plaque and medal from Visayas Command
to BGen Ligayo.