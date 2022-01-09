Duterte appoints new brigade commander in Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 9, 2022

CATBALOGAN CITY – Col Lenart Lelina assumes command of the Army's 801st Infantry Brigade through a Change of Command Ceremony at its headquarters in Camp Eugenio Daza, Brgy Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar on January 8, 2022.

President Duterte signed the appointment of Col Lelina as new Commander of 801st Bde on December 28, 2021. Lelina replaced Brigadier General Camilo Ligayo who assumed higher position as the AFP's Deputy Chief of Staff for Reservist and Retirees Affairs, J9.

During the ceremony, Ligayo was recognized for his invaluable contributions to AFP's mission. He was given Meritorious Achievement Medal and Command Plaque from Visayas Command and Military Merit Medal from 8th Infantry Division in recognition of his achievements as Brigade Commander of 801Bde.

Ligayo on his speech as outgoing Commander, thanked various stakeholders to include the provincial governments of Samar and Eastern Samar, Provincial Task Force ELCAC, PNP and others for their contributions to accomplishing Brigade Mission.

Lelina is a veteran in Region 8, first assigned as a young 2nd Lieutenant in 43IB in Samar and Eastern Samar. In 2019 he became the Deputy Brigade Commander of the unit until his assumption of the top post. Lelina has a short and simple message to communist terrorists in Samar and Eastern Samar: "Lusad na kamo ngan uli na ha iyo pamilya samtang mayda pa panahon, (Come home and be with your families while there's still time) period".

AFP Commander in Eastern Visayas and 8th Infantry Division Commander Major General Edgardo De Leon presided the ceremony. De Leon on his speech commended the officers and troops of 801st Infantry "Bantay at Gabay" Brigade for their high degree of professionalism and commitment to serve. "Nawa'y lalo ninyong paigtingin ang inyong katapatan sa tungkulin at sa ating bansa nang sa ganon ay mabilis nating maisulong ang pagkamit ng kapayapaan at kaunlaran dito sa Samar".