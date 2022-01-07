Government
agencies converge to Limasawa Island
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 7, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Regional line government units converged to Limasawa island on Jan
7, 2022 to pour-in more assistance to the Municipality of Limasawa
following President Duterte's order to ensure typhoon victims will
not sleep without roof.
According to Cpt Ryan
Layug, military spokesperson in Region 8, a Philippine Air Force
reconnaissance aircraft was immediately dispatched on Dec 17, 2021
to assess the damage caused by typhoon Odette. It was immediately
disclosed to the public that 90% of existing structures in Limasawa
were totally damaged, while the remaining 10% were severely damaged.
Most of the small boats of the fishermen were also damaged leaving
the Island municipality isolated. Two small boats were even blown up
by strong winds towards the top of a hill, about half kilometer from
the shore.
"Simbahan ra gyud mi
nanagan tanan, naa pa gani pumpboat gilupad ni Odette padulong sa
tuktok sa bukid dadto oh sa punuan sa cellsite (The church became
our sole shelter, there were even pumbboat blown away on top of the
hill in the cellsite)" a resident said pointing on the cell tower at
the hilltop of the barangay. She also mentioned that have they not
pushed themselves inside the unfinished 3-storey church, where
200-300 residents of Brgy Magallanes sought shelter, many could have
died. Sea water and from ocean surge reached the houses, pushed and
washed away all the debris. A resident said it was a miracle that in
Brgy Magallanes, only one died.
"Nakakapanghinayang,
mahigit 70% ng mga pananim, lalo na puno ng niyog, ang natumba at
naputol. Nagkasirasira din ang mga bangka. Halos walang natirang
maayos na bahay." Major General Edgardo De Leon, AFP Commander in
Eastern Visayas or JTF Storm said.
The AFP in Region 8 sent
soldiers in typhoon affected areas to assist the residents and
facilitate relief operation. Carpentry-skilled teams of soldiers
were deployed to help make temporary pantry and sanitation area.
According to MGen De Leon: “scaled down muna ang military operations
para bigyang daan ang pagtulong ng mga sundalo sa mga nasalanta ng
bagyo. Nagkakarpintero muna ang mga sundalo natin para tumulong sa
pagkumpuni ng mga nasirang bahay.”
Limasawa Mayor Melchor
Petracorta broke into tears as he expressed gratitude to the
government agencies’ non-stop convergence effort to help. "Ramdam na
ramdam namin ang presensya ng gobyerno natin, nandyan sila para sa
amin. Maraming salamat". Mayor Petracorta encouraged his
constituents to replicate by waking up early at 5AM everyday to
expedite their recovery process, particularly the repair of homes
and pumpboats. He coined the "Magsipag at Magtulungan, para ang
Pagbangon Hindi Matatagalan" as new motto for the people of Limasawa.
The AFP and PCG has been
helping in the logistics requirement of RDRRMC, transporting relief
goods to the Island. "We along with other government agencies like
OCD, DSWD, DILG and other agencies in Regional Disaster Risk
Reduction Management Council will exhaust all effort to help our
people in the entire Southern Leyte get back on their foot. We are
thankful for their understanding of our shortcomings but we are most
especially touched when they say babangon tayo sir." De Leon added.
OCD distributed family,
house repair and sanitation kits while DSWD handed Family Food
Packs. The AFP sent manpower, able-bodied to help rebuild homes.