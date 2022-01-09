Chiz to LGUs:
Don’t count on windfall from Mandanas ruling
Press Release
January 9, 2022
SORSOGON CITY –
Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero is advising his fellow local chief
executives not to count on the additional P234 billion in internal
revenue allotment (IRA) expected this year as the national
government complies with the Mandanas ruling of the Supreme Court.
Escudero, a veteran
legislator, said the cost of the full devolution of services
mandated by Executive Order 138 would be twice as much as what local
government units (LGUs) are entitled to receive from the national
tax collection. He used 2021 data to estimate the gap between the
increased IRA and the increased cost of newly devolved services.
“Inisa-isa ko iyon sa
national budget ng 2021 dahil line item naman ng budget. Ang
kabuuang halaga ng dini-devolve nila sa LGU ay humigit-kumulang P1.3
trillion samantalang ang dagdag na IRA na bigay ng Mandanas ruling
ay P695 billion lamang,” said Escudero.
“In other words, they
devolved double the amount of what they will be giving LGUs. Iyon pa
lang kukulangin palagi yung pondo ng LGUs,” he said.
According to the
Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the total IRA for LGUs is
projected to increase by 55.7%, from P695.49 billion in 2021 to PHP
1.083 trillion in 2022, which is 4.75% of the country’s gross
domestic product (GDP). This is based on the national tax
collections in 2019, when the Supreme Court made the landmark
decision giving LGUs greater share in national revenue.
The decision, now known as
the Mandanas ruling, stemmed from petitions lodged by Batangas Gov.
Hermilando Mandanas and former Bataan Gov. Enrique Garcia Jr.
seeking local government share in all national taxes, not just in
the taxes collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue but also in
the duties collected by the Bureau of Customs.
Because of this, LGU share
in the IRA is expected to increase to at least 60% from the current
40%, leaving less money for the national government. As the IRA is
based on the collections in the third year preceding the current
fiscal year, the adjustment in tax allocations resulting from the
Mandanas ruling will take effect in 2022.
“Hindi dapat umasa ang mga
LGUs sa sinasabing windfall from Mandanas ruling kasi mas matindi
ang windfall ng trabaho at pagkakagastusan nila dahil sa EO 138,”
said Escudero, who is seeking a Senate comeback.
“Gaya din ng naranasan
natin ngayong COVID-19 pandemic at nitong nakaraang Typhoon Odette,
kanya-kanyang diskarte ang mga LGUs para tugunan ang pangangailangan
ng kanilang mga constituents. Ganun din ang inaasahan nating
mangyayari sa full devolution,” he said.
To mitigate the impact of
the Mandanas ruling, the national government through Executive Order
138 signed in June 2021, decided to implement the full devolution of
functions, services and facilities to the local government no later
than 2024. LGUs and national agencies were instructed to prepare
devolution transition plans and capacity development agenda.
Escudero warned that
attaching permanent functions and services to a volatile source of
funding is detrimental to LGUs and counter-productive to long-term
planning. He urged local governments to be extra cautious in their
spending because while the devolved functions and services will
remain steady in the coming years, their source of revenue will not.
“LGUs should not create
recurring expenditure or permanent positions because next year, they
might not have the budget for those. By 2023, the IRA will be based
on the 2020 national revenue, and we all know the Philippines had
its worst economic performance that year due to the pandemic. Our
GDP shrank by 9.5% in 2020, the worst since 1947, which means we may
also see the worst IRA since then,” Escudero said.