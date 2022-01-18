CLFC takes 14th
spot on PFA financial survey
By
CARD MRI
January 18, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY - Among the
49 participating companies, CARD Leasing and Financing Corporation
(CARD LFC) takes the 14th spot with the highest net income after tax
and places 22nd with the highest gross income in the Philippine
Finance Association’s (PFA) Survey on Financial Performance
conducted earlier this year.
Established in 1962, the
PFA, comprised of finance and leasing companies in the country, aims
to develop innovative financial products and services for the
betterment of the country.
“Ranking 14th was
something we never expected. Regardless, CARD LFC welcomes the
recognition as this proves our growth in terms of the quality of our
services to our clients,” CARD LFC President Frederick Nicasio M.
Torres said as he recognizes the leasing corporation’s achievement.
As of December 2021, CARD LFC has more than 6,500 clients, doubling
more than what they had the year before. “This also reinforces the
company, as this shows that we are providing our clients with the
right financing and credit access,” he added.
Besides doubling the
number of clients served by more than 100%, CARD LFC had an improved
repayment rate from last year’s 90% to this year’s 97%. Repayment
rate refers to how often someone pays based on the lender’s loan
terms.
The increase of
performance of the CARD’s leasing and financing institution may also
be attributed to their technological innovations, one of which is
their online loan application via Facebook. Assisted by a chatbot,
interested applicants may message their official Facebook where they
can apply for loans and be immediately released.
Holistic approach
Torres also mentioned that
CARD LFC’s holistic and hands-on approach to their clients drives
the good performance of the institution. “Whenever our clients have
concerns, we respond personally to help them address their needs. We
also refer them to CARD MRI’s institutions to help them expand their
businesses. We know our clients by heart, and we focus on each one
of them.”
CARD MRI Managing Director
Aristeo A. Dequito congratulates CARD LFC’s progress. “The growth of
CARD LFC despite the pandemic shows that CARD MRI will always find a
way to be of service to our communities. Staying true to their
mission of providing the best leasing and financing services in the
most affordable way, CARD LFC’s achievement is proof that at CARD
MRI, we keep in mind our clients’ best interests.”
Since its inception in
2013, CARD LFC has provided leasing and financing services such as
start-up, vehicle, and gadget loans to clients in and outside CARD
MRI. For more information on their products and services, please
visit their official Facebook page, @CARDLFCOfficial.