TESDA sets up
solar lighting systems in Caraga
By
TESDA-PIAD
January 18, 2022
TAGUIG CITY – Due
to the power outage caused by the Typhoon Odette in the Caraga
Region, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA)
has set up solar lighting systems and charging stations in the
region.
A total of 59 solar
lighting systems have been installed in the Caraga Region, of which,
five were installed in Surigao City and Surigao Del Norte; 27 in
Siargao Islands; and 27 in Dinagat Islands.
These solar lighting
systems were installed by TESDA Caraga with the help of their buddy
regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Regions III, XI, and
XII. The “buddy system” is being implemented by TESDA Central Office
to ensure a smooth and faster provision of assistance and skills
training to “Odette”-hit areas.
Also, TESDA Caraga,
together with the augmentation team from Region III, conducted a
community-based training on Solar Concept and Installation at
Consuelo, Dapa, Surigao del Norte last January 12 where a total of
18 families attended the training.
Meanwhile, other
interventions are still ongoing not just in the Caraga Region but
also in other regions which were devastated by Typhoon Odette. TESDA
has allotted P195 million worth of scholarship for the residents of
the affected regions nationwide.
TESDA Secretary Isidro
Lapeña shared that TESDA field offices are currently laying the
groundwork to conduct massive training-cum-production on
construction-related courses which will help the affected residents
rebuild their destroyed houses and other infrastructure in their
community.
These construction-related
training courses include Masonry, Tile Setting, Electrical
Installation, Painting, Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Plumbing,
Carpentry, and also Photovoltaic Systems Installation.
Other TESDA units have
started the conduct of community-based training in Electrical
Installation and even hollow-blocks making. Training in Cookery and
bread-making will also be offered.
It can be recalled that
the TESDA Chief himself has approved the implementing guidelines of
the agency for disaster response last February2021 which is being
followed by all TESDA operating units.
This includes the Relief
Phase where immediate basic needs of the affected population should
be provided and the Rehabilitation Phase which requires the
implementation of construction and livelihood trainings.
Lapeña also noted that
after their recovery, the affected residents can also use what they
have learned from these trainings to generate their own income
through business or employment.
"In the spirit of
Bayanihan, and with TESDA's mandate and guiding principle ‘TESDA
Abot Lahat’, we will always be ready to provide relief and
rehabilitation programs for our disaster-affected kababayans so they
can immediately recover from the crisis," he said.