TESDA sets up solar lighting systems in Caraga

By TESDA-PIAD

January 18, 2022

TAGUIG CITY – Due to the power outage caused by the Typhoon Odette in the Caraga Region, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has set up solar lighting systems and charging stations in the region.

A total of 59 solar lighting systems have been installed in the Caraga Region, of which, five were installed in Surigao City and Surigao Del Norte; 27 in Siargao Islands; and 27 in Dinagat Islands.

These solar lighting systems were installed by TESDA Caraga with the help of their buddy regions, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Regions III, XI, and XII. The “buddy system” is being implemented by TESDA Central Office to ensure a smooth and faster provision of assistance and skills training to “Odette”-hit areas.

Also, TESDA Caraga, together with the augmentation team from Region III, conducted a community-based training on Solar Concept and Installation at Consuelo, Dapa, Surigao del Norte last January 12 where a total of 18 families attended the training.

Meanwhile, other interventions are still ongoing not just in the Caraga Region but also in other regions which were devastated by Typhoon Odette. TESDA has allotted P195 million worth of scholarship for the residents of the affected regions nationwide.

TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña shared that TESDA field offices are currently laying the groundwork to conduct massive training-cum-production on construction-related courses which will help the affected residents rebuild their destroyed houses and other infrastructure in their community.

These construction-related training courses include Masonry, Tile Setting, Electrical Installation, Painting, Shielded Metal Arc Welding, Plumbing, Carpentry, and also Photovoltaic Systems Installation.

Other TESDA units have started the conduct of community-based training in Electrical Installation and even hollow-blocks making. Training in Cookery and bread-making will also be offered.

It can be recalled that the TESDA Chief himself has approved the implementing guidelines of the agency for disaster response last February2021 which is being followed by all TESDA operating units.

This includes the Relief Phase where immediate basic needs of the affected population should be provided and the Rehabilitation Phase which requires the implementation of construction and livelihood trainings.

Lapeña also noted that after their recovery, the affected residents can also use what they have learned from these trainings to generate their own income through business or employment.