Let’s go viral
and trending
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA
January 20, 2022
LIKE Christ, we should try
to attract as many people as possible in order to lead them to
Christ. In a sense, we should be like today’s influencers in the
media and the cyberworld who with their gimmicks manage to go viral
and trending with whatever messages they want to convey.
Of course, we should do
this with the proper rectitude of intention, which is that
everything should be done for the glory of God and to truly help
people in their spiritual life and in their relation with God and
with everybody else. We have to rid ourselves of any ulterior
motive.
In the gospel, we can see
how Christ managed to attract many people mainly due to his
tremendous power of preaching and the miracles he made. But in all
these, he always warned the people not to make him known. He did all
the wonderful things trying his best to pass unnoticed. This can be
observed, for example, in the gospel of Mark, chapter 3, verses 7 to
12.
We need to realize more
deeply that we are meant to have a universal sense of apostolate, of
helping lead people back to God. Let’s always keep in mind that
mandate Christ gave to his apostles before he ascended into heaven.
“Go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of
the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them
to obey everything I have commanded you.” (Mt 28,19-20)
It’s a mandate that is
actually meant for all the disciples of Christ and believers of God.
We have to have a universal sense of apostolate. As one saint would
put it, of 100 souls we should be interested in 100.
For this purpose, we cannot exaggerate the need for us to master the
teachings of Christ, the doctrine of our Christian faith. Of course,
we can only achieve that if we make the effort to identify ourselves
more closely with Christ, who is not only a historical character,
but a living person who continues to guide us and to share his power
with us.
We also have to learn how
to adapt our language to the mentality of the people, always taking
note of their culture, their temperament, and all the other
conditionings that describe them. Let’s remember that the Christian
faith is full of mysteries that certainly are over our head, and the
challenge is for us to know how to make them appreciated, loved and
lived. Obviously, we always need to beg for God’s grace for this
purpose.
But we have to know how to
convey the supernatural truths of our faith in a human and
attractive way, without compromising the integrity of these truths.
We should always be monitoring the developments of the world as we
go along, so that we would know how to present the Christian
doctrine in a way that flows with the wavelength of the people
today, especially the young.
This is when we can try to
use appropriate memes and other catchy slogans, so popular these
days. With rectitude of intention, let’s not be shy from making our
evangelization to go viral and trending.
Again, in all of these, we
should never forget that the first means we have to use are the
spiritual and supernatural ones: prayer, sacrifices, recourse to the
sacraments, continuing study of doctrine and formation, etc.