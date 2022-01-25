Mayor condemns
NPA’s bomb attack in Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 25, 2022
CATBALOGAN CITY –
An anti-personnel mine was detonated by communist NPA terrorists in
Brgy Pelaon, Pinabacdao, Samar at around 08:26 in the morning
January 25, 2022.
An army soldier and a
CAFGU Active Auxilliary (CAA) were wounded by the explosion. The
victims were on their way to a site for a new detachment when the
incident happened. The construction of a new detachment was
initiated in response to an earlier request by the local community
leaders and residents.
Mayor Teodorico Mabag of
the Municipality of Pinabacdao, Samar condemned the communist
terrorist’s use of anti-personnel mine as it poses significant risk
to the lives of the civilian community of Brgy Pelaon where the
explosion happened.
"The incident proves the
CPP-NPA’s willful disregard on the safety and well-being of
humanity. Their continuing manufacture, stockpile, and use of
anti-personnel mine is a gross disrespect to the UN convention that
bans anti-personnel mines to protect humans from its mutilating
effects and suffering. The leaders of the National Democratic Front
of the Philippines (NDFP), which represented the NPA in past peace
negotiations, should be held answerable for the continuing IHL
violations of the NPA that they have been representing," Maj Gen
Edgardo De Leon, Commander 8ID said.
In September 18, 1997 the
Ottawa Convention banned the Use, Stockpile, Production and Transfer
of Anti-personnel mine to put an end on the unnecessary suffering
and desecration of human body caused by its explosion. Aside from
NPA’s use and stockpile of the banned anti-personnel Mines, the
communist terrorists were observed to be abandoning explosive mines
they laid hidden on trail, posing great risks to innocent civilians
passing along. For the year 2021 alone, troops of 8th Infantry
Division have discovered and safely recovered 96 pieces of abandoned
anti-personnel mines in various parts of Region 8.
As of this report, the
wounded servicemen were already evacuated safely and brought to
medical facility for treatment.