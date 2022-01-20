Eastern Visayas
closes 2021 with 3.4% inflation rate
By
PSA-8
January 20, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Eastern Visayas closed 2021 with 3.4 percent Inflation Rate (IR) in
December. This IR is 0.4 percentage point lower compared with the
3.8 percent IR in November 2021. However, December 2021 IR of the
region is 1.0 percentage point higher than the recorded 2.4 percent
IR in the same period last year.
In comparison with the
national average IR, the regional IR is lower by 0.2 percentage
point than the 3.6 percent national IR in December 2021.
Among the provinces,
Eastern Samar posted the highest IR at 4.4 percent in December 2021.
Biliran’s IR came next at 4.2 percent, then Samar at 3.7 percent.
The lowest IR was noted in Southern Leyte at 2.2 percent. All
provinces exhibited lower IRs in December 2021 compared with their
figures in November 2021. Samar recorded the biggest drop of 1.7
percentage points from its 5.4 percent IR a month ago, registering
3.7 percent IR in December 2021. The IR in Southern Leyte moved at a
slower pace of 2.2 percent in December 2021, 1.2 percentage points
lower than its 3.4 percent IR in November 2021. Northern Samar
recorded 1.0 percentage point decrease, bringing its December 2021
IR down to 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, IR of Leyte, Biliran, and Eastern
Samar all eased by 0.1 percentage point in December 2021, settling
at 3.0 percent, 4.2 percent, and 4.4 percent, respectively.
In December 2021, only the
commodity groups of housing, water, electricity, gas and other
fuels; furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of
the house; and restaurant and miscellaneous goods and services
registered IRs higher than their previous month’s levels by 0.3
percentage point, 0.1 percentage point, and 0.1 percentage point,
respectively. All other commodity groups have either lower or
retained their November IRs.
Transport commodity group
posted the highest IR during the month in review at 6.7 percent,
followed by housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels
commodity group at 6.2 percent. All the other commodity groups have
IRs lower than the IR for all items recorded at 3.4 percent.
The alcoholic beverages
and tobacco commodity group registered the biggest decrease in IR
with 2.8 percentage points, which settled at 2.3 percent in December
2021 from 5.1 percent in November 2021. This can be traced in the
declines of IRs in both indices of tobacco and alcoholic beverages
by 1.0 percentage point and 3.9 percentage points, respectively.
Slower IR was also noted
in the transport commodity group, from 8.7 percent in November 2021
to 6.7 percent in December 2021. This 2.0 percentage point decrease
in IR was brought about by the reduction of the double-digit IR in
the operation of personal transport equipment index by 9.7
percentage points.
The IR for food and
non-alcoholic beverages commodity group in December 2021 slowed down
to 3.3 percent from 4.0 percent in November 2021. The IR for
vegetables dropped to 1.0 percent in December 2021 from 5.0 percent
in November 2021, the highest decline of 4.0 percentage points. The
IR for fish fell to 9.7 percent in December 2021 from its
double-digit IR of 12.4 percent a month ago. Slower IRs were also
exhibited in the indices of food products not elsewhere classified
(2.8%); oils and fats (1.4%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate, and
confectionery (1.1%); and milk, cheese, and eggs (0.7%).
The index of rice and corn
continued to register deflations but at a slower rate of 1.5 percent
and 1.4 percent, respectively. The index of non-alcoholic beverages
retained its previous month’s IR at 0.2 percent, while bread and
cereals retained its previous month’s deflation of 1.2 percent. On
the other hand, meat index continued to register double-digit IR at
14.4 percent in December 2021. Prices for fruits also picked-up
posting IR of 6.1 percent in during the month in review.
Compared with its November
2021 levels, IR for clothing and footwear commodity group (1.4%)
declined by 0.2 percentage point in December 2021. The IR for health
commodity group likewise eased by 0.1 percentage point, settling at
0.9 percent in December 2021.
On the other hand,
housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels commodity group’s
IR increased to 6.2 percent in December 2021 from 5.9 percent in
November 2021, recording a slight increase of 0.3 percentage point.
This uptick in IR was brought about by the higher double-digit IR in
the electricity, gas, and other fuels index posted at 17.9 percent.
The IRs for restaurant and
miscellaneous goods and services commodity group and furnishings,
household equipment, and routine maintenance of the house commodity
group both inched up by 0.1 percentage point registering 1.1 percent
and 0.6 percent, respectively, in December 2021.
Meanwhile, the commodity
groups of recreation and culture; communication; and education
retained their previous month’s IRs at 0.9 percent, 0.7 percent, and
0.1 percent, respectively.
The Purchasing Power of
Peso (PPP) of the region remained at P0.75 in December 2021. This
PPP implies that the goods and services worth P75.00 in 2012 was
already worth P100.00 in December 2021.
Compared with their levels
in November 2021, PPP in Biliran and Northern Samar both weakened by
P0.01. The rest of the provinces retained their previous month’s
PPP. Biliran and Leyte recorded the strongest PPP at P0.78, while
Samar posted the weakest PPP during the reference month at P0.69.