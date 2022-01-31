MWSS, NCIP’s
railroading of Kaliwa Dam strengthens peoples’ unity
By
KATRIBU
January 31, 2022
MANILA – The
desperation of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS)
and National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) to railroad the
Kaliwa Dam project strengthens the peoples’ unity against the said
destructive program.
IPs’ organizations, led by
Katribu Kalipunan ng Katutubong Mamamayan ng Pilipinas (KATRIBU),
IPs’ rights advocates, and defenders of the environment under
Network Opposed to Kaliwa, Kanan, and Laiban Dams (NO to KKLD)
protested in front of the MWSS’ office, January 31.
They opposed the
railroading of the Kaliwa Dam project and the recently concluded
week-long activity by the MWSS and NCIP in General Nakar, Quezon
province.
"MWSS and NCIP continue to
disrespect and neglect the non-consent decision of the majority of
the Dumagat people on the dam project. The manipulation of the FPIC
process also manifests MWSS and NCIP’s desperation to implement an
anti-people program," Rei Paulin, National Coordinator of KATRIBU,
said.
Paulin also added the need
for Metro Manila to address its water security issue. However, he
emphasized that the concern should not compromise the state of the
environment.
"We recognize the water
security problem in some parts of Luzon. Still, this matter should
not compromise the rights and welfare of Indigenous Peoples and the
status of our environment," Paulin added.
During the activity from
January 24-29, 2022, MWSS and NCIP conducted the anomalous MOA
validation of the Kaliwa Dam project amid Alert Level 3 due to the
pandemic.
The agencies barred the
Dumagat people from joining the discussion and negotiation for the
MOA signing and workshop on the Community Royalty Development Plan.
The Dumagat people said that the NCIP invited them to negotiate.
However, during the day of the negotiation, officials required them
to present negative Antigen Test Results. NCIP did not mention the
requirement in the invitation, according to the prohibited
individuals.
Rodrigo Piston, Indigenous
People Mandatory Representative from Lower Pagsangahan, General
Nakar, Quezon, denounced the local government of General Nakar,
Quezon, for allowing such activity amid the Alert Level 3 due to the
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Members of the affected
community claim that such activity put them at risk amid the threat
of the COVID-19 virus.
“We are under Alert Level
3 due to the COVID-19. Still, the NCIP proceeded with the
negotiation. We, in General Nakar, condemned this activity amid the
pandemic. Individuals from other affected communities also opposed
the railroading of the program,” Piston said.
Meanwhile, the NCIP is
notorious for manipulating FPIC processes. In the case of the Kaliwa
Dam project, the commission selected “leaders” from the community to
join the MOA validation. Genuine FPIC requires genuine community
participation. The opposition of the affected communities to the
exclusivity of the MOA validation questions the process’ legitimacy.
Hence, NCIP’s selection of “leaders” for the process violates the
Dumagat people’s collective rights to self-determination.
Piston also condemned the
presence of members of the Philippine National Police during the
negotiation. He reiterated his community’s goals to protect the
environment and secure their ancestral lands from the destructive
state project.
“We are not criminals,
murderers, and thieves. We are expressing the truth and the impact
of the destructive Kaliwa Dam project to our children in the
future,” Piston added.
During the mobilization,
Kakay Tolentino, National Coordinator of Bai Indigenous Women’s
Network, supported the call of the Dumagat people in their struggle
for the protection of their fundamental rights.
“We stand in solidarity
with the Dumagats in opposing the implementation of the Kaliwa Dam
project. We call on the government to stop all destructive projects
across the country. Defend the rights of our IPS! Save our
environment!” Tolentino emphasized.
On the other hand, NO to
KKLD urged candidates for the 2022 May Elections to stand with the
Dumagat people in opposing the Kaliwa Dam project.
"We challenge all
candidates for the upcoming elections to join the struggle for the
protection of the environment, livelihood, and rights and welfare of
the Filipino people,” NO to KKLD said.