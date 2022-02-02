Nearly 3 in every
10 families in Eastern Visayas are poor
By
PSA-8
February 2, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY –
Poverty incidence among families in Eastern Visayas in the first
semester of 2021 was estimated at 28.9 percent. This implies that in
the first semester of 2021, nearly 3 in every 10 families in the
region were poor or have income that were below the poverty
threshold, or the amount needed to buy their basic food and non-food
needs.
In the first semester of
2021, poverty incidence among families in Eastern Samar was
estimated at 36.0 percent; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at 31.3
percent; Samar at 30.0 percent; Southern Leyte at 25.5 percent;
Northern Samar at 23.1 percent; and Biliran at 22.4 percent.
Significant improvements
in poverty incidence among families between the first semester of
2018 and first semester of 2021 were noted in Eastern Samar and
Northern Samar. Poverty incidence among families in Eastern Samar
dropped to 36.0 percent in the first semester of 2021 from 43.0
percent in the first semester of 2018. The province of Northern
Samar, meanwhile, registered 23.1 percent poverty incidence among
families in the first semester of 2021, lower than the 30.0 percent
in the first semester of 2018. On the other hand, poverty incidence
among families in Biliran significantly increased to 22.4 percent in
the first semester of 2021 from 18.0 percent in the same semester of
2018 (Fig. 1).
Given the new master
sample, PSA was able to generate reliable statistics down to the
provincial level as well as for highly urbanized cities (HUCs).
Poverty incidence among families for Tacloban City, the lone HUC in
the region, was recorded at 14.7 percent in the first semester of
2021.
36 out of 100 individuals
in Eastern Visayas are poor
Poverty incidence among
population in Eastern Visayas in the first semester of 2021 was
estimated at 36.0 percent. This implies that in the first semester
of 2021, 36 in every 100 individuals in the region belong to the
poor population whose incomes were not sufficient to buy their
minimum basic food and non-food needs.
In the first semester of
2021, poverty incidence among population in Eastern Samar was
estimated at 43.1 percent; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at 39.1
percent; Samar at 37.0 percent; Southern Leyte at 31.7 percent;
Northern Samar at 31.0 percent; and Biliran at 30.7 percent.
Significant improvements
in poverty incidence among population between the first semester of
2018 and first semester of 2021 were noted in Eastern Samar and
Northern Samar. Poverty incidence among population in Eastern Samar
dropped to 43.1 percent in the first semester of 2021 from 52.0
percent in the first semester of 2018. The province of Northern
Samar, meanwhile, registered 31.0 percent poverty incidence among
population in the first semester of 2021, lower than the 36.6
percent in the first semester of 2018. On the other hand, poverty
incidence among population in Biliran significantly increased to
30.7 percent in the first semester of 2021 from 24.9 percent in the
same semester of 2018 (Fig. 2).
Poverty incidence among
population in Tacloban City in the first semester of 2021 was
recorded at 20.1 percent.
Subsistence Incidence
among Families
The subsistence incidence
among families in Eastern Visayas in the first semester of 2021 was
estimated at 13.2 percent. This means that in the first semester of
2021, about 13 in every 100 families in the region have incomes
below the food threshold or the amount needed to buy their basic
food needs and satisfy the nutritional requirements set by the Food
and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) to ensure that one remains
economically and socially productive.
In the first semester of
2021, subsistence incidence among families in Eastern Samar was
estimated at 18.7 percent; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at 16.0
percent; Samar at 11.7 percent; Southern Leyte at 10.4 percent;
Biliran at 8.7 percent; and Northern Samar at 7.1 percent.
Subsistence incidence
among families in Northern Samar significantly improved to 7.1
percent in the first semester of 2021 from 12.2 percent in the first
semester of 2018. On the other hand, subsistence incidence among
families in Biliran significantly increased to 8.7 percent in the
first semester of 2021 from 5.7 percent in the first semester of
2018. Southern Leyte registered 10.4 percent subsistence incidence
among families in the first semester of 2021, significantly higher
than the 7.9 percent in the first semester of 2018 (Fig. 3).
Subsistence incidence
among families in Tacloban City in the first semester of 2021 was
recorded at 5.3 percent.
Subsistence Incidence
among Population
Subsistence incidence
among population in Eastern Visayas in the first semester of 2021
was estimated at 17.3 percent. This translates that in the first
semester of 2021, about 17 in every 100 individuals in the region
have incomes below the food threshold or the minimum amount needed
to buy their basic food needs.
In the first semester of
2021, subsistence incidence among population in Eastern Samar was
estimated at 24.6 percent; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at 21.1
percent; Samar at 15.4 percent; Southern Leyte at 13.9 percent;
Biliran at 13.1 percent; and Northern Samar at 10.6 percent.
Subsistence incidence
among population in Northern Samar significantly improved to 10.6
percent in the first semester of 2021 from 16.1 percent in the first
semester of 2018. On the other hand, subsistence incidence among
population in Biliran significantly increased to 13.1 percent in the
first semester of 2021 from 7.8 percent in the first semester of
2018. The province of Southern Leyte registered 13.9 percent
subsistence incidence among population in the first semester of
2021, significantly higher than the 10.3 percent in the first
semester of 2018 (Fig. 4).
Subsistence incidence
among population in Tacloban City in the first semester of 2021 was
recorded at 7.6 percent.
Food Threshold
In the first semester of
2021, a family of five in Eastern Visayas needed at least P7,904 per
month, to meet the family’s basic food needs. This amount represents
the average monthly food threshold for a family of five. This figure
is 11.2 percent higher compared with its first semester 2018 level
of P7,106.
In the first semester of
2021, the average monthly food threshold for a family of five in
Eastern Samar was estimated at P8,451; Southern Leyte at P8,445;
Biliran at P8,352; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at P7,835;
Northern Samar at P7,660; and Samar at P7,319.
Increases in food
threshold between the first semester 2018 and first semester 2021
were observed in all provinces. Biliran posted the biggest increase
in food threshold at 19.4 percent (Fig. 5).
Meanwhile, average monthly
food threshold for a family of five in Tacloban City was estimated
at P8,224 in the first semester of 2021. This registered an increase
of 19.3 percent compared with its level in the same semester in
2018.
The average monthly
poverty threshold for a family of five in Eastern Visayas in the
first semester of 2021 was estimated at P11,292, an increase of 11.1
percent from its first semester 2018 level of P10,163. This
represents the amount needed every month to meet the family’s basic
food and non-food needs.
In the first semester of
2021, the average monthly poverty threshold for a family of five in
Eastern Samar was estimated at P12,103; Southern Leyte at P12,088;
Biliran at P11,957; Leyte (excluding Tacloban City) at P11,232;
Northern Samar at P10,977; and Samar at P10,494 (Fig. 6).
Increases in poverty
threshold between the first semester of 2018 and first semester of
2021 were observed in all provinces. Biliran posted the biggest
increase in poverty threshold at 19.2 percent.
Meanwhile, average monthly
poverty threshold for a family of five in Tacloban City was
estimated at P11,777 in the first semester of 2021. This registered
an increase of 19.1 percent compared with its level in the same
semester in 2018.
Clustering of Provinces
based on Poverty Incidence
All provinces in the
country were clustered from 1 to 5 using poverty incidence among
families as the clustering variable. Cluster 1 comprises the bottom
poor provinces and cluster 5 comprises the least poor provinces.
In the first semester of
2021, two (2) provinces moved one (1) cluster lower from their
cluster category in the first semester of 2018, namely Leyte and
Biliran. The rest of the provinces maintained their first semester
2018 cluster categories.
Three (3) provinces:
Biliran, Northern Samar, and Southern Leyte belonged to cluster 3.
Meanwhile, Eastern Samar, Leyte (including Tacloban City) and Samar
were classified in cluster 2 (Table 6).