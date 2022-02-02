IT-BPM sector
urges Senate to ratify RCEP
By
DTI-IDTPG-Bureau of International Trade Relations
February 2, 2022
MANILA – The
Information Technology and Business Process Association of the
Philippines (IBPAP) called on the Senate to ratify the Regional
Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement in a statement
released Thursday, 27 January 2022. IBPAP represents over 332
member-companies and six partner associations engaged in the
country’s business process outsourcing (BPO) industry and related
sectors.
According to Jack Madrid,
president of IBPAP, “We believe that RCEP will increase external
trade and spur more investments that create more livelihood and
other business opportunities in the country.”
He added that the stable
regulatory environment provided by RCEP would improve the
Philippines attractiveness to investors and accelerate the economy’s
recovery, stressing that the country had the potential to be a
manufacturing and services hub under the agreement.
“RCEP also promises
seamless production networks among the members who will be tied to
common standards, disciplines on intellectual property, rules of
origin, customs process, e-commerce and competition policy. With
stable and predictable rules, the Philippines could aspire to become
a regional manufacturing and services hub, thereby creating
much-needed domestic jobs. This framework will benefit the IT &
Business Process Management Industry by making the country a more
attractive investment destination and help expedite the economic
recovery from the pandemic by creating more job opportunities,” he
explained.
The RCEP Agreement is an
economic treaty brokered by the Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN), of which the Philippines is a member, and its
dialogue partners – Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand, and South
Korea. It is estimated to be the largest trade bloc in the world,
representing 30% of the global GDP.
The RCEP Agreement was
signed by the ministers of 10 ASEAN Member States and 5 dialogue
partners last 15 November 2020. The Agreement took effect last 1
January 2022 for 10 Signatory States, for South Korea on 1 February
2022, and will be implemented by Malaysia on 18 March 2022.
The Agreement was ratified
by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte last 02 September 2021, with the
measure being deliberated in the Senate for concurrence.