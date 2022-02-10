DOLE Samar
provides labor education to academe workers
By
NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO
February 10, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through its
Samar Field Office (SFO) conducted a seminar on Labor Relations,
Human Relations and Productivity (LHP) for the management and
employees of Christ the King College in Calbayog City last February
2-3, 2022.
The two-day seminar was
attended by over 100 participants.
Mr. Demmie Jose Uyvico,
Senior Labor and Employment Officer and Mr. Raul Tabao, Labor and
Employment Officer III, tackled several important topics on Labor
Relations as well as General Labor Standards, Family Welfare Program
and the Batas Kasambahay.
School President, Fr.
Jovito Malinao, thanked the DOLE for imparting relevant information
through the conduct of LHP.
He said that the seminar
has indeed brought new learning not only on increasing productivity
but also on maintaining good and harmonious relations at their
workplace.
Mr. Uyvico, in behalf of
SFO Head Engr. Aleksei Ceasar Abellar expressed continued commitment
to provide necessary assistance through the Labor and Employment
Education Services (LEES).
“With this LHP seminar, we
hope we have provided the assistance you need. And it doesn’t end
here, because DOLE is always ready to serve its clients”, said
Uyvico.
LHP is one component of
the LEES program which aims to increase awareness on the rights and
responsibilities of workers and employers, work ethics, values and
skills to contribute in fostering a more cooperative
labor-management relations and attainment of decent and productive
work.
Other components of LEES
are Labor Education for Graduating Students (LEGS) and Continuing
Labor Education Seminar (CLES). (with a
report from DOLE-WLFO)