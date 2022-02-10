DOLE Samar provides labor education to academe workers

By NORMA RAE S. COSTIMIANO

February 10, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office No. 8 through its Samar Field Office (SFO) conducted a seminar on Labor Relations, Human Relations and Productivity (LHP) for the management and employees of Christ the King College in Calbayog City last February 2-3, 2022.

The two-day seminar was attended by over 100 participants.

Mr. Demmie Jose Uyvico, Senior Labor and Employment Officer and Mr. Raul Tabao, Labor and Employment Officer III, tackled several important topics on Labor Relations as well as General Labor Standards, Family Welfare Program and the Batas Kasambahay.

School President, Fr. Jovito Malinao, thanked the DOLE for imparting relevant information through the conduct of LHP.

He said that the seminar has indeed brought new learning not only on increasing productivity but also on maintaining good and harmonious relations at their workplace.

Mr. Uyvico, in behalf of SFO Head Engr. Aleksei Ceasar Abellar expressed continued commitment to provide necessary assistance through the Labor and Employment Education Services (LEES).

“With this LHP seminar, we hope we have provided the assistance you need. And it doesn’t end here, because DOLE is always ready to serve its clients”, said Uyvico.

LHP is one component of the LEES program which aims to increase awareness on the rights and responsibilities of workers and employers, work ethics, values and skills to contribute in fostering a more cooperative labor-management relations and attainment of decent and productive work.