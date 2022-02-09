Angono, Calbayog
schools pursue art dreams despite pandemic, thanks to Rebisco
Press Release
February 9, 2022
QUEZON CITY –
Rebisco continues its support for young artists by providing art and
design essentials to two of its beneficiary schools, the Regional
Lead School for the Arts in Angono (RLSAA) in Rizal and the Calbayog
Arts and Design School of Eastern Visayas (CADSEV) in Samar.
Rebisco began to provide
RLSAA with paint brushes, easels, paints and other materials that
will support the needs of the art students in 2019. It also put up a
mini gallery on school grounds that was both classroom and
exhibition space for the students’ art work. In 2021, Rebisco added
CADSEV, known as “a Haven of Art in Eastern Visayas” as a
beneficiary school.
This year, Rebisco will
provide more basic art tools and materials as well as equipment for
mixed media and the performing arts to the two schools. The snacks
and biscuits company hopes that their artistically-inclined students
can continue to hone their innate skills in art and design and
embark on new creative adventures that will allow them to enrich the
Filipino art scene.
The Rebisco donations will
be a great help, said Ms. Rinalyn Beso, CADSEV School Head.
“Teaching the arts through distance learning can be very
challenging, but the instruments and art equipment will give every
learner the opportunity to be creative in the comfort of their homes
while being safe from Covid-19.”
“The new set of art
equipment will inspire and motivate our students to be more creative
and to pursue their passion. They can create more inspiring and
challenging artworks even as they deal with the challenge of remote
learning. We thank Rebisco for being our solid partner in honing the
talents and skills of our young artists. The art equipment will be
an inspiration, a source of joy and a morale booster for our young
artists,” said RLSAA Principal, Edgar Diñozo.
In support of the arts,
Rebisco also introduced to the market its Designer Tin Cans. The
designer cans, which change designs periodically, are mini versions
of the Rebisco Special Assorted Cans, the iconic, all-time favorite
pasalubong. Featured on the sides of the cans are the works of
famous contemporary artists and some students of RLSAA. Packed with
premium Rebisco biscuits, cookies, crackers and wafers, part of the
proceeds from the sales of the cans go to the support being given to
the schools.
The designer tin cans are
available at Rebisco Flagship Store on Lazada for those who want to
have artful keepsakes, enjoy yummy snacks and help boost art and
young artists in their own little way.