Angono, Calbayog schools pursue art dreams despite pandemic, thanks to Rebisco

Press Release

February 9, 2022

QUEZON CITY – Rebisco continues its support for young artists by providing art and design essentials to two of its beneficiary schools, the Regional Lead School for the Arts in Angono (RLSAA) in Rizal and the Calbayog Arts and Design School of Eastern Visayas (CADSEV) in Samar.

Rebisco began to provide RLSAA with paint brushes, easels, paints and other materials that will support the needs of the art students in 2019. It also put up a mini gallery on school grounds that was both classroom and exhibition space for the students’ art work. In 2021, Rebisco added CADSEV, known as “a Haven of Art in Eastern Visayas” as a beneficiary school.

This year, Rebisco will provide more basic art tools and materials as well as equipment for mixed media and the performing arts to the two schools. The snacks and biscuits company hopes that their artistically-inclined students can continue to hone their innate skills in art and design and embark on new creative adventures that will allow them to enrich the Filipino art scene.

The Rebisco donations will be a great help, said Ms. Rinalyn Beso, CADSEV School Head. “Teaching the arts through distance learning can be very challenging, but the instruments and art equipment will give every learner the opportunity to be creative in the comfort of their homes while being safe from Covid-19.”

“The new set of art equipment will inspire and motivate our students to be more creative and to pursue their passion. They can create more inspiring and challenging artworks even as they deal with the challenge of remote learning. We thank Rebisco for being our solid partner in honing the talents and skills of our young artists. The art equipment will be an inspiration, a source of joy and a morale booster for our young artists,” said RLSAA Principal, Edgar Diñozo.

In support of the arts, Rebisco also introduced to the market its Designer Tin Cans. The designer cans, which change designs periodically, are mini versions of the Rebisco Special Assorted Cans, the iconic, all-time favorite pasalubong. Featured on the sides of the cans are the works of famous contemporary artists and some students of RLSAA. Packed with premium Rebisco biscuits, cookies, crackers and wafers, part of the proceeds from the sales of the cans go to the support being given to the schools.