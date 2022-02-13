PH food exporters
to bring local flavors, top Halal products to Gulfood 2022 in Dubai
By
DTI-TPG-Center for
International Trade Expositions and Missions
February 13, 2022
PASAY CITY – The
Philippines is set to showcase its finest tropical food selections,
top halal-certified food products, and unique local flavors at the
Gulf Food Hotel and Equipment Exhibition Salon Culinaire (Gulfood),
one of the world’s biggest food and hospitality industry expos. The
event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United
Arab Emirates from February 13 to 17, 2022.
Led by the Department of
Trade and Industry (DTI) through the Center for International Trade
Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the Philippine delegation to
Gulfood 2022 is the biggest yet, with 39 food export companies
offering a variety of Philippine food products. The country seeks to
strengthen its presence within the Middle East and African (MEA)
region with Philippine halal-certified products, high-value coconut
products, and other distinct and quality food products.
CITEM will spearhead the
country’s hybrid participation in a 135-sqm space at Gulfood 2022
for both onsite and online exhibitor participants. The onsite
pavilion will be located at Booths R140 and R160 of the Sheik Rashid
Hall, while a virtual showcase of Philippine products will be
available via standby terminals that will provide access to
IFEXConnect.com and FOODPhilippines.com.
Visitors will also be able
to browse the exhibitors’ products through an interactive LED
display and connect with the exhibitors through digital on-site
pods. Queuing pods will be also provided for prospective buyers who
wish to schedule a meeting with a particular exhibitor or request
on-site assistance.
Attendees will be given
opportunities to conduct virtual business-to-business (B2B) meetings
in collaboration with the Export Marketing Bureau, Philippine
Coconut Authority, and the Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)
in Dubai.
“This will be the first
CITEM overseas trade fair that will benefit from our updated content
and lead generation platform for the local food industry,
IFEXConnect.com and FOODPhilippines.com. Our recently-launched
websites will provide the best 365-sourcing experience for both
buyers and exhibitors,” says Paulina Suaco-Juan, Executive Director
of CITEM.
IFEXConnect is a digital
platform that allows users to source Philippine food products,
connect with exhibitors, and access support services. On the other
hand, FOODPhilippines is a digital platform that gathers chefs,
industry experts, and food enthusiasts worldwide to share insights
and news on Filipino food. The community platform features stories
on Philippine ingredients, flavors, processes and techniques,
recipes, heritage, culinary talents, and regional specialties.
“We are bringing a
holistic-sourcing experience through a mix of digital and physical
showcases in the pavilion that will act as the onsite storefront of
IFEXConnect. It will showcase the exhibitors’ products in a curated
retail store-like setting and these products can be viewed online
through the QR codes that we set in place,” Suaco-Juan adds.
This year’s 39-strong
delegation is composed of the following companies: Agrinurture,
Inc., Brandexports Philippines Inc./8VX Corporation, Business
Innovations Gateway, Inc., Century Pacific Food, Inc., CJ Uniworld
Corp., Federation of People's Sustainable Development Corp., Fenor
Foods Corporation, Fisher Farms Inc., Fruits of Life Inc., Gem Foods
International Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines Inc.,
Innovative Packaging Industry Corp., Janicahh Food Products, JNRM
Corporation, KLT Fruits, Inc., Krystle Exports Philippines Inc.,
Limketkai Manufacturing Corp., MagicMelt Food Inc., Marikina Food
Corporation., Market Reach International Resources, Mega Global
Corporation, Miguelitos International Corporation, Pasciolco
Agriventures, Peter Paul Philippines, Philippine Grocers Food
Exports, Inc., Q-Phil International Trading, Sabroso Chocolate
Manufacturing, SandPiper Spices and Condiments Corp., SL Agritech
Corporation, Unilab Inc. /Sekaya Global, Universal Canning Inc.,
Cocoturmeric Health Products, KF Nutri Foods International, Inc., AG
Pacific Nutriceuticals Corporation, Nutrarich Nutraceutical
Innovations, Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing, Gacayan General
Merchandise, PMTZ Care Marketing, and Malagos Agri-Ventures
Corporation.
From this delegation,
expect to see halal-certified food products such as high value
coconut products, plant-based food products, processed marine, fruit
and vegetable products, frozen native delicacies, noodles, coffee,
cacao nibs, spices, condiments and more.
As one of the world’s
biggest expos for the food and hospitality industries, Gulfood has
historically attracted huge numbers and key players in Dubai. This
year, more than 98,000 professional attendees from 120 countries are
expected to discover different productions of over 5,000 exhibitors
from a wide range of product sectors. Gulfood 2022 marks the 17th
participation of the Philippines in the expo. It is also one of the
business events that support the Philippine National Week in Expo
Dubai.
Currently, there are over
148,929 Filipinos living in the UAE – the third largest expatriate
community in the West Asian country, next to Pakistanis and Indians.
There is also a rising number of Filipino restaurants and city
centers in the UAE, as more franchises are catering to the growing
demand for Philippine food products.
Data released by PTIC
Dubai indicates food exports from the Philippines to the MEA region
went steady in 2020 amid the pandemic. High-quality fruits such as
mango, pineapple, coconut, and other fruits and plant-based products
constantly enjoy high demand and meet Halal production standards.
The country’s participation at Gulfood seeks to strengthen this
demand further.
Halal food culture is also
thriving in the Philippines due to its increasing Muslim population.
As of 2021, around 7.9 million or 8% of the country’s total
population are Muslims. Islamic belief has also been in the country
since the 14th century, creating a deeply rooted appreciation of
Islamic faith and culture among Filipino Muslims.
“This year’s participation
in Gulfood is a testament to our commitment to export more halal-certified
products to the world as our companies and institutions continue to
develop more products and seek new ways to reach Halal consumers
worldwide,” adds Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman of DTI.
The Philippines’
participation in Gulfood 2022 is made possible with CITEM’s
partnerships with the Export Marketing Bureau (EMB), Philippine
Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) in Dubai and Jeddah; the RAPID
Growth Project; and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA). The
consolidated efforts of these offices are all in support of small
and medium enterprises (SMEs) and their recovery amid the effects of
the COVID-19 pandemic.