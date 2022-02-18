Chiz: Sorsogon to
build ‘home for homeless gays’
Press Release
February 18, 2022
SORSOGON CITY –
Homeless and abandoned members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) community will soon have a place to stay in
Sorsogon.
Sorsogon Gov. Chiz
Escudero announced on Thursday that his dream project for the
abandoned as well as elderly members of the LGBT community will soon
materialize as the provincial government has already secured the
land where the gays’ sanctuary will be built.
“We shall soon establish
and construct a ‘Home for Homeless Gays’ in Sorsogon,” the veteran
legislator posted on his Twitter account.
Zaldy Jebulan, a good
Samaritan residing in Sorsogon City, has donated 1,500 square meters
of land located at Barangay Roro to the provincial government in
support of Escudero’s project for the gay community as part of his
“Diversity and Inclusion” advocacy.
The veteran legislator
expressed gratitude to Jebulan for his generosity and for supporting
the provincial government’s desire in “promoting the welfare and
well-rounded development of the people of Sorsogon.”
Jebulan agreed to give
away his land as stipulated in the Deed of Donation so that the
Sorsogon provincial government can proceed with the construction of
the shelter with access road for homeless gays.
“Thank you, Mr. Zaldy
Jebulan, for donating the land where our vision/plan can finally be
realized,” the governor wrote on Twitter as he shared the photos of
the signed Deed of Donation.
According to the Sorsogon
Public Information Office (SPIO), the governor also envisions the
shelter to have a livelihood training center for all LGBT members in
the province.
Escudero, who is running
for senator in the May elections, has been a longtime supporter of
the LGBT community, pushing for equal opportunities for all
regardless of sexual orientation, religious beliefs or political
affiliation.
During his stint as
senator in the 17th Congress (2016-2019), Escudero backed the
passage of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression (SOGIE)
Equality Bill, also known as the Anti-Discrimination Bill.
In the 16th Congress
(2013-2016), Escudero co-authored Senate Bill 2358, an older version
of the Anti-Discrimination bill, along with Sen. Grace Poe, which
makes any form of discrimination a “crime against humanity and human
dignity.”
The bill prohibits
discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, race, religion or belief,
sex or gender or sexual orientation, language, disability,
educational attainment and other forms of discrimination.
He also participated in
the “I dare to care about equality” campaign spearheaded by the
Bahaghari Center for SOGIE Research, Education and Advocacy, Inc. (Bahaghari
Center) as one of its champions in fighting discrimination.
“All of us were equally
born albeit not born equal. It is our duty to ensure the equality of
each person in our own eyes and in the eyes of the law,” Escudero
said when he joined the Bahaghari campaign.