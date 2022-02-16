A chance to give
back
By
CARD MRI
February 16, 2022
SAN PABLO CITY –
Education is the ticket to success. This is perhaps the reason why
parents break their backs to send their children to school. For
students, the school may be a chore, but for KC Montañes, education
can help her reciprocate her parents’ hard work.
As a Grade 6 student, KC
loves to participate in different school activities which make her
parents proud. All her hard work can be traced back to her dream of
becoming a doctor. Besides her dream, she works hard to give thanks
to the love and support that her parents gave her. Not only is she
an active student, but she is also a responsible daughter. From
helping around household chores, to manning their store when her mom
is resting, she is always there for her family.
As a mother, Arlyn
Romaldon couldn’t be prouder of KC. “At a young age, she is so
responsible around the house and at school. Helping her achieve her
dreams, in any way we can, is really our goal because we want her to
have a bright future,” said Arlyn.
Seeking to improve her
means of providing for her family, Arlyn, a sari-sari store owner,
joined CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) in Parañaque City. CARD, Inc.
provided her with the financial assistance she needs to get by.
After being a client for three years, opportunities entered her door
one by one.
First, she was able to use
her loan as additional capital to her established store. Because of
this, she increased her stocks and added a variety of essential
goods, which her neighbors benefited from. Second, due to their
financial management, Arlyn and her family acquired a property in
Quezon City. This is now one of their sources of income as they
turned this into a rentable property. Lastly, through the
Microfinance NGO, she availed one of CARD’s products, the Zero
Dropout Program.
Through the Zero Dropout
Program, clients like Arlyn can now avail loans for their children’s
education. This program is exclusive for biological and legally
adopted children of clients and their relatives. For elementary
students like KC, clients can avail up to PhP 3,000 loan to help
them with their children’s fees at school.
Introduced to her by her
Account Officer, the Zero Dropout Program became a way for Arlyn to
afford school supplies to assist KC in her studies. With the issue
of supplies out of the way, Arlyn has one less problem to think
about. This also ultimately helps KC focus more on working harder
for her dreams.
Through the Zero Dropout
Program, Arlyn cleared one hurdle for KC in her journey to success,
while for KC who reciprocates her parent’s love through
perseverance, this is one hurdle cleared for her chance to give
back.
KC is one of the 1,245,071
beneficiaries of the Zero Dropout Program in the Philippines as of
December 2021. To know more about this loan program, leave a message
at CARD, Inc.’s official Facebook page, @CARDIncOfficial.