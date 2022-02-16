A chance to give back

By CARD MRI

February 16, 2022

SAN PABLO CITY – Education is the ticket to success. This is perhaps the reason why parents break their backs to send their children to school. For students, the school may be a chore, but for KC Montañes, education can help her reciprocate her parents’ hard work.

As a Grade 6 student, KC loves to participate in different school activities which make her parents proud. All her hard work can be traced back to her dream of becoming a doctor. Besides her dream, she works hard to give thanks to the love and support that her parents gave her. Not only is she an active student, but she is also a responsible daughter. From helping around household chores, to manning their store when her mom is resting, she is always there for her family.

As a mother, Arlyn Romaldon couldn’t be prouder of KC. “At a young age, she is so responsible around the house and at school. Helping her achieve her dreams, in any way we can, is really our goal because we want her to have a bright future,” said Arlyn.

Seeking to improve her means of providing for her family, Arlyn, a sari-sari store owner, joined CARD, Inc. (A Microfinance NGO) in Parañaque City. CARD, Inc. provided her with the financial assistance she needs to get by. After being a client for three years, opportunities entered her door one by one.

First, she was able to use her loan as additional capital to her established store. Because of this, she increased her stocks and added a variety of essential goods, which her neighbors benefited from. Second, due to their financial management, Arlyn and her family acquired a property in Quezon City. This is now one of their sources of income as they turned this into a rentable property. Lastly, through the Microfinance NGO, she availed one of CARD’s products, the Zero Dropout Program.

Through the Zero Dropout Program, clients like Arlyn can now avail loans for their children’s education. This program is exclusive for biological and legally adopted children of clients and their relatives. For elementary students like KC, clients can avail up to PhP 3,000 loan to help them with their children’s fees at school.

Introduced to her by her Account Officer, the Zero Dropout Program became a way for Arlyn to afford school supplies to assist KC in her studies. With the issue of supplies out of the way, Arlyn has one less problem to think about. This also ultimately helps KC focus more on working harder for her dreams.

Through the Zero Dropout Program, Arlyn cleared one hurdle for KC in her journey to success, while for KC who reciprocates her parent’s love through perseverance, this is one hurdle cleared for her chance to give back.