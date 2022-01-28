NMP delivers free Basic
Safety Training to Hernani
|
BSTMHOF
held at the New Municipal Gym, Brgy. Canciledes, Hernani,
Eastern Samar on 27-28 January 2022.
Press Release
February 14, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – In a
conscious effort to spread its advocacy to ensure safety of life at
sea, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) conducted the Free
Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/Operators and Fishermen
(BSTMHOF) with Typhoon Preparedness on 27-28 January 2022 in
partnership with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Hernani, Eastern
Samar.
The two-day training, in collaboration with the Philippine Coast
Guard Station thru the Coast Guard Substation (PCG-CGSS) Balangkayan,
Eastern Samar and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Regional
Office 8, was successfully carried out to 53 participants comprised
of the fisherfolk and motorboat handlers/operators, and the members
of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) of Hernani’s Municipal Disaster
Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).
The first day of the training started with an opening ceremony
headed by LGU Hernani thru Mayor Amado L. Candido, with the presence
of NMP’s Training Specialists and Instructors Capt. Lito C. Jain,
OIC Navigational Watch Timothy Limpiado and PCG (Ret.) ENS Telesforo
M. Sambalilo. Also in attendance were Seaman Second Class Raymond C.
Borromeo and Jover Padojinog, representing the PCG-CGSS Balangkayan,
and Mr. Santiago M. Acera of MARINA RO8. The activity was followed
with the theoretical discussions of the topics. While the practical
and assessment exercises was undertaken during the second day.
During the concluding ceremony, NMP Executive Director Joel B.
Maglunsod cited the different emergency incidents at sea and other
crises due to man-made or natural calamities, thereby, giving
emphasis on the importance of equipping not only the local fishers
and motorboat operators, but the community as well, with the basic
safety skills. This is done by exposing them to the new techniques
in personal survival, fire prevention and firefighting, first aid
and knowledge on the rules of the road, marine environment and basic
marine meteorology.
The Basic Safety Training for MHOF is aimed at improving the basic
safety skills of local motorboat handlers/operators and fisherfolk
and expose them to new techniques in Personal Survival, Fire
Prevention and Firefighting, Elementary First Aid and Personal
Safety and Social Responsibility. Additional topics covered the
Rules of the Road, Typhoon Awareness and Marine Safety Requirements.