NMP delivers free Basic Safety Training to Hernani



BSTMHOF held at the New Municipal Gym, Brgy. Canciledes, Hernani, Eastern Samar on 27-28 January 2022.

Press Release

February 14, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – In a conscious effort to spread its advocacy to ensure safety of life at sea, the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) conducted the Free Basic Safety Training for Motorboat Handlers/Operators and Fishermen (BSTMHOF) with Typhoon Preparedness on 27-28 January 2022 in partnership with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Hernani, Eastern Samar.

The two-day training, in collaboration with the Philippine Coast Guard Station thru the Coast Guard Substation (PCG-CGSS) Balangkayan, Eastern Samar and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Regional Office 8, was successfully carried out to 53 participants comprised of the fisherfolk and motorboat handlers/operators, and the members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) of Hernani’s Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

The first day of the training started with an opening ceremony headed by LGU Hernani thru Mayor Amado L. Candido, with the presence of NMP’s Training Specialists and Instructors Capt. Lito C. Jain, OIC Navigational Watch Timothy Limpiado and PCG (Ret.) ENS Telesforo M. Sambalilo. Also in attendance were Seaman Second Class Raymond C. Borromeo and Jover Padojinog, representing the PCG-CGSS Balangkayan, and Mr. Santiago M. Acera of MARINA RO8. The activity was followed with the theoretical discussions of the topics. While the practical and assessment exercises was undertaken during the second day.

During the concluding ceremony, NMP Executive Director Joel B. Maglunsod cited the different emergency incidents at sea and other crises due to man-made or natural calamities, thereby, giving emphasis on the importance of equipping not only the local fishers and motorboat operators, but the community as well, with the basic safety skills. This is done by exposing them to the new techniques in personal survival, fire prevention and firefighting, first aid and knowledge on the rules of the road, marine environment and basic marine meteorology.