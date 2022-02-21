Eastern Visayas posts 92.4% employment rate in October 2021 (preliminary)

By PSA-8

February 21, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – Eastern Visayas registered a Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) of 60.1 percent in October 2021. This placed the region’s labor force at 1.92 million persons who were either employed or unemployed out of the estimated 3.20 million population 15 years old and over in October 2021. The latest labor force was lower by 22 thousand persons compared with the 1.94 million persons reported in July 2021 at 60.7 percent LFPR. However, this was higher by 151 thousand persons compared with the 56.2 percent LFPR estimated on the same period in 2020. In 2021, LFPR was lowest in January at 59.8 percent and highest in April at 62.3 percent.

The region’s Employment Rate in October 2021 was estimated at 92.4 percent, which was equivalent to 1.77 million employed persons out of the 1.92 million persons in the labor force. This was lower by 1.5 percentage points than the 93.9 percent employment rate in July 2021. This was also lower by 2.3 percentage points compared with the 94.7 percent employment rate in October 2020. In 2021, the lowest employment rate of 92.4 percent occurred in January and October, while the highest employment rate was recorded in April at 95.0 percent.

Unemployment rate in Eastern Visayas stood at 7.6 percent in October 2021 or about 146 thousand unemployed persons out of the total labor force of the region. This figure was 1.5 percentage points higher than the 6.1 percent unemployment rate recorded in July 2021. This was also higher by 2.3 percentage points compared with the 5.3 percent unemployment rate in the same period in 2020. In 2021, the highest unemployment rate of 7.6 percent occurred in January and October, while the lowest was noted in April at 5.0 percent.